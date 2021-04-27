CHS golf

Senior Tia Williams putting the golf ball into the hole at the regional tournament Tuesday, April 20. (Jared Van Epps/Wave photo)

The Calhoun golf teams competed in the regional golf tournament last week in Victoria at Colony Creek.

--Sandies--

The Sandies finished 13th with a score of par+327 and 895 points.

The individual scores for two rounds are as follows: Audrey Winemiller - par+63 (205 points), Tia Williams - par+87 (229 points), Sierra Callaway par+89 (231 points), Brynn Passmore par+91 (233 points), and Reagan Teehan par+97 (239 points).

The Calhoun golf coaches are always looking for boys and girls golfers, said assistant golf coach/JV coach Frank Parker.

--Sandcrabs--

Two Sandcrab golfers competed in the regional tourney last Thursday and Friday.

Jacob Nguyen finished at par+52 (194 points), and Ethan McCrory finished at par+72 (214 points).

All-District Team

First Team: Audrey Winemiller, Tia Williams, and Jacob Nguyen

Second Team: Sierra Callaway, Ethan McCrory, Fernie Mendez, Colton Herren

Honorable Mention: Reagan Teehan, and John Rosenboom

All-Academic Team

Colton Herren, Ethan McCrory, John Rosenboom, Jacob Nguyen, Bransen Darilek, Brock Billings, Tia Williams, Sierra Callaway, Audrey Winemiller, Reagan Teehan, Brynn Passmore, and Caedyn Boerm.

Tags