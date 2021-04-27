The Calhoun golf teams competed in the regional golf tournament last week in Victoria at Colony Creek.
--Sandies--
The Sandies finished 13th with a score of par+327 and 895 points.
The individual scores for two rounds are as follows: Audrey Winemiller - par+63 (205 points), Tia Williams - par+87 (229 points), Sierra Callaway par+89 (231 points), Brynn Passmore par+91 (233 points), and Reagan Teehan par+97 (239 points).
The Calhoun golf coaches are always looking for boys and girls golfers, said assistant golf coach/JV coach Frank Parker.
--Sandcrabs--
Two Sandcrab golfers competed in the regional tourney last Thursday and Friday.
Jacob Nguyen finished at par+52 (194 points), and Ethan McCrory finished at par+72 (214 points).
All-District Team
First Team: Audrey Winemiller, Tia Williams, and Jacob Nguyen
Second Team: Sierra Callaway, Ethan McCrory, Fernie Mendez, Colton Herren
Honorable Mention: Reagan Teehan, and John Rosenboom
All-Academic Team
Colton Herren, Ethan McCrory, John Rosenboom, Jacob Nguyen, Bransen Darilek, Brock Billings, Tia Williams, Sierra Callaway, Audrey Winemiller, Reagan Teehan, Brynn Passmore, and Caedyn Boerm.