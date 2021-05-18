The Calhoun Sandcrabs varsity baseball season ended last Friday in Hallettsville.
The Sandcrabs were swept in two games by the Navarro Panthers in the area playoffs last week.
In game two, the Sandcrabs tried to rally near the end of the game, making it 5-8 in the seventh.
Sandcrabs head coach Mike Innerarity knew his players never quit after being down 2-8 heading into the seventh inning.
“I’ve been here five years. They’ve always got fight in them, and that’s one thing I’m proud of, and they did it again today,” Innerarity said.
Calhoun was on base 14 times in game two, and Seniors Dalton Alford, Sebastian Madera, and Sean Flores capped off their final game with base hits.
“It’s just one thing these kids never quit, and there’s no quit in them, and they showed it again tonight,” Innerarity said.
It was an emotional game for the seniors and Innerarity. It was the final game for Innerarity, who told the Wave after the bi-district win that he is retiring from coaching.
Innerarity has been Calhoun’s head baseball coach for five seasons, and he is very proud of that.
“It’s great, you know, the kids that I’ve had in the program, you know. I’ll take them home and call them my kids, personally, and I’m going to miss that,” Innerarity said.
It was hard to keep his eyes dry, and he said he has been proud of being with the team and thanked the community and everyone that supported him for those five years.
Flores, Alford, and Madera, who were part of the last playoff team in 2018, talked about playing for Innerarity one last time last Friday.
“That’s very sad and unfortunate, and he’s just like our eighth senior we had, and he’s leaving with us, and we’ve grown really close, and we had a strong bond,” Flores said.
Coming into his freshmen year, Alford didn’t know what to expect with coach Innerarity, but he said his coach welcomed him and the other freshmen with open arms.
“He loved every single one of us just like his own,” Alford said. “He’d do anything for us, and we’d do anything for him, and we loved him as our coach. And we’ll always be there for him just like he’s going to be for us.”
Madera said Innerarity pushes his players “a little harder than most coaches,” but he added him pushing made them better and made them push really hard, and the young players are going to miss that.
Innerarity appreciates the hard work his seniors put in all season.
“Those kind of kids, you can’t replace them. Those kids got brought up as freshmen and have been in our program for four years,” Innerarity said. “And all three of those kids, plus all the other seniors that have just come up this year.”
Flores, Alford, and Madera will have a special place in his heart, Innerarity said.
“Those three will have a special place in my heart because they have been with us for almost four years,” Innerarity said. “And I am going to miss those kids, and Calhoun High School is going to miss them.”
The Calhoun Sandcrabs ended their season with a second-place finish in district, a bi-district title, and as an area finalist.