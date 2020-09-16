After starting the season with two losses, the Calhoun Tennis team notched its first win of the season over Beeville last Wednesday at home.
The Sandcrabs won 12 of their 20 matches over the Trojans, and Head Tennis Coach Jeffery Kubena talked about getting the first win of the season.
“It feels great, totally worth it. I would have been out here till 3 a.m. if it meant getting that win,” Kubena said. “These kids did an amazing job, and it was definitely worth it.”
The Calhoun players competed hard in their matches, especially playing in the hot elements, not giving up and battling cramps.
“Although we trained really hard, there is nothing like that adrenaline, and I think it brought out a lot cramping, this and that,” Kubena said, “but they put everything out there on those courts, and that really showed, and even with those players who were cramping, they did not give up and played to the very last ball.”
The Calhoun Tennis team faced Wharton last Tuesday (please, see Wave Sports), and Kubena talked about preparing for their next match.
“We are going to do a lot of stamina building and fitness building. There’s a lot of specific mechanical type stuff we’re going to work on,” Kubena said, “so we’re going to out, and we’re going to take this W, this momentum, and we’re going into Wharton with lots of confidence.”
The Calhoun Tennis team faced Wharton on Tuesday at home, and they travel to Angleton Tuesday, September 22, for their next match.