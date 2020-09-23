The Calhoun Tennis team hosted the Wharton Tigers in the fourth tennis match of the season Tuesday, September 15.
Calhoun lost to the Tigers, 3-16, at home, winning only three matches.
The Calhoun tennis team faced Angleton on the road Tuesday, September 22 (please see Wave Sports for scores), and will kick off district play against Needville Tuesday, Oct. 6.
--WHARTON STATS--
Boys Doubles:
Joshua Huang and Mason Reese: (L) 4-6, 7-5, 2-10
Caleb Huang and Colt Morris: (L) 3-6, 3-6
Andrew Valis andTy Kolar (L) 2-6, 6-2, 9-11
--
Girls Doubles:
Angel Tung and Kelly Xu: (L) 3-6, 3-6
Khue Nguyen and Alysha Padilla: (L) 0-6, 0-6
Tamy Zhang and Doreen Luo: (L) 0-6, 0-6
--
Mixed Doubles:
Say Ecklo and Phoebe Huang: (L) 6-3, 6-7(6), 11-13
--
Boys Singles:
J. Huang: (W) 6-3, 6-0
Reese: (L) 2-6, 2-6
C. Huang: (L) 0-6, 3-6
Morris: (L) 7-5, 0-6, 4-10
Kolar: (W) 2-6, 6-4, 10-4
Ecklo: Match Won
--
Girls Singles:
Tung: (L) 1-6, 6-4, 6-10
Xu: (L) 1-6, 2-6
Nguyen: (L) 0-6, 0-6
P. Huang: (L) 0-6, 2-6
Padilla: (L) 0-6, 0-6
Luo: (L) 0-6, 0-6