The Calhoun High School tennis team didn’t fare well against Wharton on Thursday, Sept. 16, failing to win one of 19 matches.
BOYS SINGLES
Ty Kolar lost to Sam Maffett 7-6 and 1-6. Andrew Valis lost to Blaine Zulauf, 1-6, 2-6. Michael Shu fell to Sonny Smith 0-6, 0-6. Zaydic Cardenas lost to Kaden Gusman, 2-6, 3-6. Peter Nice fell to Ethan Alvarez, 3-6, 2-6. Kadyn Saldivar fell to Miguel Zarate, 1-8. Jeremy Vela lost to 0-8.
GIRLS SINGLES
Khue Nguyen fell to Maddie Wind in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-10. Alysha Padilla fell to Erin Zbranek, 3-6, 3-6. Emily Salinas lost to Hillary Guerra, 2-6, 1-6. Zaori Guerrero Gomez lost to Ryleigh Cox, 1-6, 1-6, Ella Vazquez lost to Kaitlyn Sparks, 1-6, 0-6. Mazi Schoolcraft fell to Cailey Kutach, 0-6, 0-6.
BOYS DOUBLES
Kolar and Valis lost to Smith and Zulauff, 2-6, 1-6. Zaydic Cardenas and Shu fell to Snow and Alvarez, 2-6, 2-6.
GIRLS DOUBLES
Nguyen and Padilla fell to Wind and Zbranek, 2-6, 3-6. Guerrero Gomez and Salinas fell to Sparks and Cox, 1-6, 2-6. Vazquez and Schoolcraft fell to Guerra and Kutach, 0-6, 0-6.
The teams’ were in district action Tuesday at home against Needville and will play at Brazosport in district action on Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m.