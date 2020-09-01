Calhoun Sports Medicine has put in a lot of work in preparing for the 2020-21 sports season while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head Athletic Trainer Frank Parker talked about what he has been doing in preparation for the sports season while dealing with a pandemic.
“This year we had to work on a couple of different policies,” Parker said. “We got a policy from the CDC. We got a policy from the TEA. We got a policy from the department of health, and then we got a policy from the UIL.”
Parker added sports medicine is trying “navigate” through all those policies and says, “trying to figure out the best approach for athletics has been a challenge.”
Parker will have a new face on the team this season.
Ariane Demers is the new assistant athletic trainer who recently graduated from Texas Lutheran University, and she talked about her first year with Calhoun.
“I just like the small-town feel. When I came to interview here, it just kind of felt like home. I really enjoy it,” Demers said.
Demers saw some action in the first football practice of the season, and she talked about her first day on the job.
“It was a little different being on the other side,” Demers said. “Typically, I was used to being a student. Now I’m actually an athletic trainer, so it’s a little different, but I’m adjusting really well to it.”
Demers talked about working with Parker, and she said, “there’s something new every day, and it’s so much fun to work with him.”
“He teaches me things outside of athletic training that I really enjoy, so it’s been a blast,” Demers said.
Demers talked about learning and teaching the student trainers. She said she teaches them, and the students teach her.
“They are teaching me every day just different things and about myself,” Demers said.
Parker talked about his new assistant, and Demers has done a great job for the sports medicine program, especially coming out of college.
“Fresh out of college is a daunting experience,” Parker said. “I remember when I came out. I got thrown in as a head trainer, and so I had nobody to talk to and nobody to bounce ideas off of.”
Parker added Demers has done really well with the student trainers and athletes and said, “she’s starting to make a connection with some of them.”
Demers is looking forward to her first season with Calhoun, and she said she’s looking forward to new experiences and being on the other side, being part of a team, and being with the students.
Parker, Demers, and the student trainers will be dealing with COVID pandemic, and Parker talked about what Sports Medicine will be doing on the sidelines.
“We put in a lot of rules. We’re trying to disinfect between uses,” Parker said, “making sure kids wear masks [and gloves and glasses]. We’re disinfecting bottles between uses, and we’re disinfecting what we call our cows, which are ice chests to provide water to athletes.”
Parker has been conducting meetings with his student trainers, which include going over the rules, staying away six feet apart, and wearing masks, he said.
Parker added they are not allowing the athletes to share water bottles during practice.
“We have enough water bottles out there so that everybody can get their own water bottles without sharing,” Parker said. “Our volleyball players are now bringing their own bottles to games.”
Parker said there is a lot “precaution” and a lot of disinfectant use. During the first two weeks, sports medicine has gone through two or three gallons of disinfectant.”
“We’ve gone through two or three gallons of the stuff, just spraying everything and anything that has anybody’s touch,” Parker said. “So if somebody touches it, we’re spraying it down.”
Parker talked about the expectations set for his trainers for the 2020 sports year, and he said he wants them to be “exposed to challenges and new things.”
“We don’t have a lot of kids that come out and become athletic trainers,” Parker said, “but we have a whole lot of kids that come out and become physical therapy assistants, radiologists, and respiratory therapists, and this kind of profession.”
Parker added he and Demers are helping them to get them exposed to those things, “so they can have some medical background and how to deal with stuff.”
“We highly recommend they take the health science classes we have here,” Parker said. “You got a great chance to go a rotation in the operation room, in the ER room, and physical therapy, and you got a lot of chances where you’ll see that kind of stuff. So it’s a great program here.”
Parker talked about the seniors this year, and he said one of them is thinking of becoming a dermatologist, one thinking about joining the Navy, one thinking of heading to medical school, and lastly, one thinking of becoming an athletic trainer.
“They are pretty much mature, and they’re a good bunch of kids. We have a lot of fun, and we try to figure some things out as we go,” Parker said.