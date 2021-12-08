The Calhoun High School Sandcrabs varsity basketball got off to a slow start in the Victoria ISD Basketball Tournament Dec. 3-4.
The team lost its four games: 78-35 to Pasadena Memorial; 61-34 to Bay City; 76-60 to El Campo; and 75-31 to London, Corpus Christi.
Travis falls in championship game
The Travis eighth grade B team lost its undefeated status in the Victoria ISD Tournament over the weekend, Dec. 3-4, but still came home with their first trophy of the season.
In the championship game against Howell, the Fiddlers lost 23-14 in a dogfight that saw many players foul out. The Fiddlers couldn’t overcome the 12 points Howell made from the free-throw line.
For the Fiddlers, Derrick Chu had two points, two rebounds, and four steals; Holston Deckard had four points and three rebounds; Billy Woody had two points and three rebounds; Anthony Ybarra had three points; Kevin Solis had three points; Dylan Ortiz had three points and four steals; Troy Rodriguez had eight steals.
In the first game of the tourney, the Fiddlers took down Beeville, 22-17.
For the Fiddlers, Chu had six points and two rebounds; Rodriguez had four points; Woody had two points, six rebounds, and three steals; Matthew Pham had two points; Ortiz had two points; Solis had two points; Holston Deckard had five rebounds; Jacob Lin had three rebounds; Ybarra had two steals.
In the second game, the Fiddlers slipped by Cade, 17-15, to move into the championship round against Howell.
The game was pushed into overtime when a Cade shooter was fouled behind the three-point line, putting him on the line for three free throws with the score 15-14 in favor of the Fiddlers. He made one of three free throws to push the game into OT. A two-point fade-away shot by Solis sealed the win for the Fiddlers.
For the Fiddlers, Chu had four points, two rebounds, and four steals; Rodriguez had six points and five steals; Ortiz had four points and four steals; Solis had three points; Woody had three rebounds; Deckard had five rebounds.
Fiddlers – 24; Seadrift - 20
On Dec. 2, the eighth Fiddlers took on Seadrift and came away victorious 24-20.
For the Fiddlers, Pham had five points; Ortiz had five points; Solis had four points; Deckard had four points and five rebounds; Rodriguez had three points and two steals; Chu had two points and two rebounds; Woody had six rebounds and three steals; Lin had three rebounds; Ybarra had two steals.
For the Pirates, Kevin Turner had five points, 19 rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one block; Jaxson Key had 14 points, one rebound, two steals, and one block; Kingston Cady had three points, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block; Dylan Wright had two rebounds; Logyn Middaugh had six rebounds, one assist, and one steal; Gunner Evans had four rebounds and one steal.
Seadrift – 40;
7th Fiddlers – 30
The seventh-grade Fiddlers B team fell to Seadrift on Dec. 2, 40-30.
For the Fiddlers, Benton Roberts had 12 points; Kaden Gregory had 10 points; Raymond Cervantes had two points; Tucker Amerson had two points; Nathan Cade had two points; Leonard Rivera had two points.