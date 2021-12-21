Varsity Sandcrabs fall to
El Campo
The varsity Sandcrabs fell to El Campo in non-district play, 59-42, in El Campo.
El Campo jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 35-18 at the half. The Sandcrabs outscored El Campo in the third by one point to make it 50-34 going into the final stanza. The Sandcrabs added 14 points in the fourth to nine for El Campo to make the final score, 49-42.
For the Sandcrabs, Jacob Pham had 10 points, Esteban Cruz had nine points, Joaquin Sanchez had eight points, Evan Lin had seven points, Marquise Stinson had six points, and Blake Reyna had two points.
El Campo downs
JV Sandcrabs
The JV Sandcrabs faced off against El Campo and fell 53-38.
The Sandcrabs scored 10 points in the first, but El Campo had 13 to take the lead. They added to it in the second, scoring 19 points to 10 for the Sandcrabs to make the halftime score 32-20. The Sandcrabs couldn’t get ahead as both teams scored 16 points in the third to make the score 48-36. Neither team could find the net in the fourth quarter as the Sandcrabs added two points to their total, and the Ricebirds added five to make the final score 53-38.
Scoring for the JV were Aaron Martinez with 14, Bradley Thomas with seven points, Ayden Maddux with six, Tony Hensley with five, Eric Anzaldua with four, and Darian Boone with two.
Freshmen fall to El Campo
One quarter spelled the difference between a win and loss for the Freshmen Sandcrabs, who lost to El Campo 45-13.
The Ricebirds took a three-point lead, 9-6, after the first quarter. The Sandcrabs stayed within one of El Campo, pouring in 11 points in the second to El Campo’s nine to make it 18-17 at the half.
The third quarter wasn’t good for the Sandcrabs as they were only able to add seven points but allowed 19 points to allow El Campo to begin pulling away, 37-24. In the fourth quarter, both teams added eight points to their totals to make the final score 45-32.
Scoring for the freshmen were Josiah Campos with 10 points, Darrik Salinas with eight, Conner Cobb with eight, Alex Parker with four, and Layton Davenport with two.
Lady Fiddlers 8B come
back on Seadrift
The Lady Fiddlers eighth grade B team took on the Seadrift Lady Pirates and came from behind to take a one-point win, 17-16.
The Lady Pirates blitzed the Lady Fiddlers to take an 11-0 lead into the locker room at halftime, but in the second half, it was all Lady Fiddlers behind the shooting of Analise Delgado. Delgado had 13 points to help boost the team, and the Lady Fiddlers defense held Seadrift to five points. The final score was 17-16.
For the Lady Fiddlers, Delgado had 13 points, three offensive rebounds, nine defensive rebounds, and four steals; Makaylin Dominguez had two points, one defensive rebound, and three steals; Aubre Baldera had two points, one defensive rebound, and two steals; Andrea Henriquez had one defensive rebound and four steals; Trinity Rubio had one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds, and two steals.
For the Lady Pirates, Jai’Lynn Boots scored seven points and had six steals; Zoey Henning had six points and four rebounds; Hailee Paulton had two points; Zea Quintanilla had four rebounds and one steal; Kyndall Gray had 10 rebounds; Dayanara Paulton had a rebound; Amaya String had one steal.
Travis 7th A team Takes 2nd in tourney
The Travis Middle School Fiddlers seventh grade A team took second in the Stroman Tournament after facing Patti Welder in the finals.
To get to the finals the Fiddlers first took on Nazareth Academy and got a 1-point win when Dravyn Garza hit from the free-throw line late in the fourth to seal the 24-23 win.
For the Fiddlers, Koy Sebastian had six points and three rebounds; Garza had six points and three steals; Rystan Darilek had four points; Dane Spencer had four points; Bo Vickery had three points and four rebounds; Donivan Macedo had one point; Demetrio Rodriguez had four rebounds; JoJo Baldera had three rebounds; David Varela had three steals; Brice Petrisky had one steal.
In game two, the Fiddlers downed Cade 31-22 to move into the finals.
For the Fiddlers, Sebastian had 14 points; Garza had six points and three steals; Varela had five points and five steals; Vickery had two points and five rebounds; Spencer had six rebounds; Petrisky had three rebounds; Macedo had three rebounds; Darilek had one steal.
In the championship game, the Fiddlers faced the team that handed them their first loss of the season, Patti Welder. The Fiddlers fell again to Patti Welder, 61-28, for only their second loss of the season.
For the Fiddlers, Sebastian had 15 points and four rebounds; Vickery had four points and four rebounds; Garza had three points and one steal; Petrisky had two points; Macedo had two points and one steal; Sebastian had four rebounds; Darilek had two rebounds; Varela had two steals.
TMS 8th A team Falls to Patti Welder
The Travis Middle School Fiddlers were able to cut into Patti Welder’s lead but were unable to overcome a rough start to fall, 44-37, during the Thursday, Dec. 9, game.
For the Fiddlers, Isaiah Cabrales had 10 points; Brandon Guevera and Ethen Ramirez had seven; Holton Hadley had five; Jaiden Farrow had three; Kalub Serena and Ismael Iglesias had two, and Oscar Solis had one. The leading rebounder was Ramirez with four; Hadley had two; Solis had two, and Luke Bonuz had two. Leading in steals were Iglesias and Farrow with two and Guevera with one.