GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sandies fall to Sweeny
The third quarter was the turning point for the Calhoun High School Sandies in their 48-38 loss to Sweeny.
The Sandies were down one at the end of the first, 13-12. The game stayed close, but the Sandies fell further behind by the score of 24-18 at the end of the first half.
In the third quarter, Sweeny pulled away from the Sandies, outscoring them by 16 points in the third to make the score 39-23. The Sandies couldn’t close the gap, and Sweeny closed out the Sandies, 48-38.
For the Sandies, Caedyn Boerm had 12 points, four assists, nine rebounds, and two steals; Kendyl Acosta had six points, three assists, six rebounds, and two steals; Mallori Nessa had eight points, four rebounds, and one steal; Kenzy Acosta had four points, three assists, two rebounds, and one steal; Eh Paw had two points, one assist, four rebounds, and five steals; and Monique Bargas had six points, five rebounds, and one steal.
JV Sandies take down Sweeny
The JV Sandies used the third quarter to pull away from Sweeny for a 38-24 win.
The Sandies fell behind 8-6 after the first and took a one-point lead, 15-14, at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Sandies pulled away from Sweeny, 25-18, giving them a seven-point cushion going into the final quarter. The Sandies increased their lead to secure the win, 38-24.
For the Sandies, Kaylee Neveraze had 13 points, four steals, five rebounds, and two assists; Celeste Kwi had 12 points, four steals, and three assists; Navaeh Rangel had four points, four rebounds, and two steals; Briley Christensen had four points, four rebounds, and one assist; Gina Villegas had four rebounds, two assists, and one steal; and Rebekah Garcia had two points, one rebound, and one assist.
Lady Fiddlers 8th A goes 1-1 in tournament
The eighth grade Travis Middle School Lady Fiddlers A team went 1-1 in tournament action Saturday, losing to Edna, 26-8, and defeating Nazareth Academy, 20-11.
Against Nazareth, Fehrle Rodriguez had four points, eight steals, and one rebound; Jordynn Pena had four points, 11 rebounds, and three steals; Talyiah Hosey had four points and three steals; McKenlie Frankson had two points, five steals, and one rebound; Jaela Martinez had two points, seven rebounds, and three steals; Laynie Wood had two points, three rebounds, and one steal; Darcy Teehan had two points and two rebounds; McKinley Gossett had seven rebounds.
Against Edna, Rodriguez had four points, four rebounds, and four steals; Frankson had two points, three rebounds, and six steals; Hosey had two points, one rebound, and one steal; Wood had four rebounds and five steals; Pena had eight rebounds and four steals; Martinez had two steals; Teehan had one rebound; Gossett had one rebound.
Lady Fiddlers 7th A Takes 3rd in tourney
The Travis Middle School Lady Fiddlers seventh grade A team took third in the Patti Welder tournament last weekend.
Their second game was against Howell and took a buzzer-beater to get the win, 20-18. Kally Billings hit the last-second shot for the win to give her six points, three rebounds, and three steals for the game. Linzie Dudley had six points and seven steals; McKenzie Baldera had four points, 11 rebounds, and two steals; Jaeleigh Campos had two rebounds; Avery Kriegel had two rebounds.
The Lady Fiddlers fell to Cade in the first game of the tourney, 31-11. Billings had four points, nine rebounds, and eight steals; Cayme Lambert had four points; Baldera had two points, eight rebounds, and one steal; and Keelin Escalante had one point and two steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TMS 8th A team Falls to Patti Welder
The Travis Middle School Fiddlers were able to cut into Patti Welder’s lead but were unable to overcome a rough start to fall, 44-37, during the Thursday, Dec. 9, game.
For the Fiddlers, Isaiah Cabrales had 10 points; Brandon Guevera and Ethen Ramirez had seven; Holton Hadley had five; Jaiden Farrow had three; Kalub Serena and Ismael Iglesias had two, and Oscar Solis had one. The leading rebounder was Ramirez with four; Hadley had two; Solis had two, and Luke Bonuz had two. Leading in steals were Iglesias and Farrow with two and Guevera with one.
TMS 8th B team downs Patti Welder
The Travis Middle School eight-grade Fiddlers B team ran past Patti Welder, 27-16, in their Thursday, Dec. 9, game when Anthony Ybarra knocked down two 3-point shots in the first quarter to set the tone of the game.
Leading the scoring was Anthony Ybarra with eight points, Troy Rodriguez and Derrick Chu with six, Samuel Cruz with three, and Kevin Solis and Dylan Ortiz with two. Leading rebounders were Billy Woody and Holston Deckard with two, and Jacob Lin and Derrick Chu each with one. Wood had three steals on the night; Anthony Ybarra and Rodriguez had two.
7th grade A falls to Patti Welder
A fast-paced third quarter sealed the game for Patti Welder, 53-36, against the Travis Middle School seventh grade A team Thursday, Dec. 9.
Leading the scoring for the Fiddlers were Koy Sebastian with eight, Jose, Baldera, Donivan Macedo, and Bo Vickery with six, Rystan Darilek and David Varela with four, and Brice Petrisky with two. Leading rebounders were Macedo and Sebastian with six and JoJo Baldera and Petrisky with three. Leading the steal category was Darilek with four, Dravyn Garza with three, and Sebastian with two.
7th grade B runs over Patti Welder
The Travis Middle School seventh grade B team ran over Patti Welder in their Thursday, Dec. 9, game, 24-9.
Leading the scoring for the team was Raymond Cervantes with eight, followed by Leonard Rivera with five, Tucker Amerson with four, Nathan Cade and Brice Brown with three, and Benton Roberts with one.