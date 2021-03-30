Two Calhoun Sandcrab powerlifters competed in the state powerlifting meet in Abilene last Saturday.
Senior Chase Chapa was crowned state champion in the 123-weight class with 1,200 total pounds, and Senior Jakob Cortez finished fourth place with 1,340 pounds in the 148-weight class.
The Calhoun Sandcrabs powerlifting team finished sixth in the state rankings.
Sandcrabs head coach Roger Saenz was proud of his team this season as they overcame obstacles and adapted to COVID restrictions.
“Thank you to the entire team for your hard work, early mornings, afternoon workouts, and all your efforts,” Saenz said. “I am proud of each and all of you.”