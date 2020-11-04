The Calhoun Tennis team’s playoff run ended in the Area Playoff against Wimberly last Friday at Cuero High School.
Despite the playoff run being cut short, Calhoun Head Tennis Coach Jeffery Kubena was very proud of how this season went.
“Honestly, I couldn’t be any more proud than I am right now,” Kubena said. “Making it this far is beyond our goal this season, and this is just a cherry on top.”
Winning a District title, a Bi-District title, and finishing as an Area Finalist in the Fall season was special for the seven seniors on the team, and Kubena said this was a dream season for them.
“What they have done for the last three years as leaders on this them to what they are today has gotten us to this point to where we are in the playoffs,” Kubena said, “so I’m beyond proud of them, and they’ve done more than expected.”
The seniors will be back in the Spring for the Singles Tennis season, and Kubena said the fall season will motivate them to compete in individual tennis.
“I’m very excited for the spring. These players are going to take the momentum from making it this far [in Team Tennis] in the playoffs in the fall,” Kubena said, “and hopefully, it’s going to boost us to really good results in the spring.”
Kubena has already set expectations for his young players and juniors who’ll be seniors for next fall, and Kubena said it’s their turn.
“It’s their turn to step up, and if they want to be part of a winning team, they’re gonna have to their part, each and every one of them,” Kubena said.
Calhoun Tennis will return in the Spring for singles.