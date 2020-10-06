The Calhoun Cross Country team hosted its home meet at Magnolia Beach last Saturday.
Both the Boys and Girls teams finished second place at the meet. At the girls’ meet Senior Emme O’Donnell finished first, and Sophomore Phoebe Huang placed second.
Senior Josh Huang finished second in the boys’ meet, and Dylyn Gonzales finished in the top ten in seventh place.
The cross-country teams will travel to Bay City for their fifth meet of the season on Thursday.
--RESULTS--
--SANDIES CROSS COUNTRY--
Team Result: Second Place
--
Emme O’Donnell - 1st
Phoebe Huang - 2nd
Victoria Varela - 15th
Chelsea Saenz - 18th
Rea Chrisco - 19th