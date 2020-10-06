Gonzales

Dylyn Gonzales at the finish line of the Calhoun Cross Country meet last Saturday. (Photo by Kellie Whitaker)

The Calhoun Cross Country team hosted its home meet at Magnolia Beach last Saturday.

Both the Boys and Girls teams finished second place at the meet. At the girls’ meet Senior Emme O’Donnell finished first, and Sophomore Phoebe Huang placed second.

Senior Josh Huang finished second in the boys’ meet, and Dylyn Gonzales finished in the top ten in seventh place.

The cross-country teams will travel to Bay City for their fifth meet of the season on Thursday.

--RESULTS--

--SANDIES CROSS COUNTRY--

Team Result: Second Place

--

Emme O’Donnell - 1st

Phoebe Huang - 2nd

Victoria Varela - 15th

Chelsea Saenz - 18th

Rea Chrisco - 19th

