The Calhoun High School girls cross country team participated in the Island Splash Cross Country Meet Saturday, Sept. 18.
Phoebe Huang led the way for the varsity team, finishing 30th out of 124 runners. Other varsity participants included Cristina Jaramillo, Eva Sanchez, Victoria Sanchez, Doreen Luo, and Chelsea Saenz.
In the Varsity Boys Division, Jakob Bargas led the way, followed by Alex Tafolla, Emanuel Flores, Seth Sandberg, Erik Jaramillo, and Troy Sonsel.
The JV Girls were led by Ella Vazquez, followed by Alysha Padilla, while the JV boys were led by Linkyn Garza-Doolin, followed by Rocky Ybarra, Cesar Guerrero, Juan Andrade, and Isaac Saenz.
The teams’ next meet will be the Calhoun Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 2 at Magnolia Beach, starting at 8 a.m.