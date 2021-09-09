JV Sandcrabs 12
JV Mustangs 12
The JV Sandcrabs traveled up to Katy to take on the James E. Taylor Mustangs.
The Mustangs won the coin toss and they elected to kick the ball. Sandcrabs got the ball first and were marching down the field before a fumble stopped their drive. The Mustangs took the ball on the first play and scored with a double pass to make the score 6-0.
Sandcrabs got the ball and marched the ball down but once again another fumble killed their drive. Sandcrabs gained a lot of yards in the first quarter but fumbles foiled any success they were having driving the field.
At the start of the second quarter the Mustangs moved the ball downfield on a series of passes that got them to the goal line. However, Sandcrabs got tough and held the Mustangs for three possessions, dropping them for losses. On fourth down the Mustangs dropped back to throw and found a wide receivers was open in the back for a touchdown for the Mustang, to make it 12-0. Now the Sandcrabs were down 12-0.
The Sandcrabs defense stepped up, causing back-to-back turnovers to give the Sandcrabs offense the ball back with three minutes left in the half. The Sandcrabs were able to move the all down the field. With time running out, the Sandcrabs took the air but it was intercepted to leave the Mustangs in the lead, 12-0.
The Sandcrabs kicked off to start the second half.
On the first play from scrimmage Rubin Villarreal picked off a Mustangs pass, giving the Sandcrabs the ball in Mustang territory. A few plays later Sandcrabs David Chavez punched it in to give the Sandcrabs their first touchdown to make it 12-6. There was a lot of tough football played in the rest of the third quarter leaving it 12-6 going into the fourth quarter.
With about five minutes to go and needing a touchdown, the Sandcrabs got the ball on their own 45-yard line. After driving the ball down the field, Ayden Maddux raced in for the game-tying touchdown. The extra point attempt failed, leaving the score tied at 12. After the kickoff the Sandcrabs defense shut down the Mustangs offense and gave the ball back to the Sandcrabs offense. After a few incomplete passes, the clock ran out on the Sandcrabs.
SANDCRABS FRESHMEN BLACK 19
SPARTANS FRESHMEN 2
The Sandcrabs Freshmen Black Football team defeated the Stafford Spartans 19-2 Thursday in Stafford bringing their record to 2-0.
Offensively, the Sandcrabs were led by fullback Colton Judd, who had one rushing touchdown and slotback Cesar Aguilar, who had a touchdown and extra point.
The Sandcrab defense played very well all night led by safety Darrik Salinas with one Interception, outside linebacker Connor Cobb with an interception for a touchdown, and outside linebacker Fischer Franck, who had an Interception. Defensive linemen Ricky Martinez and linebackers Trenton Taylor, Coltyn Judd, and Ian Ybarra were also all in on numerous tackles-for-a-loss and sacks all game long.
Up next for the Sandcrabs is El Campo at home Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Sandbars Freshmen White 44
Four Bluff Freshmen 0
The Calhoun Sandcrab Freshmen White defeated Flour Bluff, 44-0 to bring their record to 2-0.
The Sandcrabs defense held the Hornets to 4 first downs. Josiah Campos led the way with two interceptions, one of which he carried in for a touchdown.
Offensively, the blocking of the linemen and receivers led to five rushing touchdowns. Kameron Myers ran 55 yards for the TD, the longest of the night. He had a second rushing touchdown of four yards. Layton Rodriguez had two rushing touchdowns and Campos had a touchdown on offense as well as on defense.
Next up for the Sandcrabs is El Campo on Thursday night.