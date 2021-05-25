Calhoun High School athletes, coaches, and parents gathered last Thursday at the Bauer Community Center for the first time since 2019 for the 2020-2021 sports awards ceremony.
Last year, the awards banquet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year many Calhoun athletes from football to sports medicine were recognized for their hard work during the 2020-21 sports year.
Athletic Director and Sandcrabs head football coach Richard Whitaker hopes to bring back the banquet next year, but the focus this year was on the hard work by the athletes themselves.
“Just having an opportunity to recognize them and their achievements was grand tonight, and so we’ll take it. We certainly would hope that next year every thing’s back to normal, but right now, we’ll take this opportunity of the recognition we had for our kids tonight,” Whitaker said.
Seniors Steve Johnson and Jarius Stewart were co-recipients of the Sandcrab of the Year award, and Seniors Emme O’Donnell and Rea Chrisco were named Sandies of the Year for their hard work on the field.
Johnson was recognized for his hard work on the football field and was named Co-MVP with Stewart for the 2020 season.
“Ever since we were young, we’ve always tried to be the best that we can be. He’s always been a natural athlete, and I’ve always tried to just catch up. We just try to pass people up,” Johnson said.
Johnson added Stewart was the one who tried to push him to do better things and always looked up to him to work just as hard.
“You can tell by his Air Force Academy scholarship that he’s just a hard worker, so being able to get this award with him just means a lot, knowing that we put in so much work together,” Johnson said.
Stewart played with Johnson on the football field, in track and field, and on the basketball court, and he said he always thinks about the team and was glad to be able to share the Sandcrab of the Year award with Johnson.
Stewart was recognized for his full-ride scholarship to the Air Force Academy and received a certificate of acceptance by Air Force Lt. Col. Gary E. Morgan Jr.
“I’ve been working really hard. I wanted a full ride, so my mom would not struggle like that as much. I’m just very blessed, and I’m glad I was able to reach my goal, and I’m just going make the most of it,” Stewart said.
O’Donnell was co-Sandie of the Year alongside Chrisco.
O’Donnell was recognized for her hard work in track, volleyball, and cross-country, and she said it is a true blessing to get named Sandie of the Year, and she is grateful for all the coaches and everyone who supported her every step of the way.
“It feels great because I get to just represent Calhoun in multiple sports, and I’m just glad that hard work pays off,” O’Donnell said.
Chrisco was recognized for her hard work and dedication in basketball, track, and cross-country.
“It’s an honor. I was really looking forward to that award too. I am really appreciative of it,” Chrisco said.
Chrisco said it was an honor to be able to participate in all the sports she competed in, and she enjoyed them.
It was a great honor for Chrisco to represent Calhoun High School for four years, and she said she loved representing her school and doing her best to represent it.