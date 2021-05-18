Four Calhoun Sandcrab football players had a chance to play together one last time before they graduate Friday. May 28.
Steve Johnson, Jarius Stewart, Damian Chavez, and Aaron Zapata competed in the Coastal Bend East-West All-Star game last Saturday in Corpus Christi at Buccaneer Stadium.
The four Calhoun all-stars played with the best-of-the-best on the East team and competed against the best-of-the-best on the West team.
Johnson wanted to play his last football game before graduating, and he said playing in the game felt good.
“I really just wanted to come out here and just like really play my last high school football game, and being out here, being able to compete against these guys… not having to worry too much about anything,” Johnson said.
Johnson had a couple of carries for the East before the game was called off due to weather, and all the other Sandcrab players saw some action during the first half.
Chavez played on the offensive line the majority of the first half, and he said he thought his last game was against Boerne but took the opportunity to play again.
“I honestly thought the last game that we had played against Boerne was going to be our last, so whenever they told me about this game, I was excited because we’ll never get that back,” Chavez said.
Stewart and Zapata caught several passes during the game, and Stewart, who played defense, had a big catch early in the first quarter to contribute to the win.
“I’m pretty versatile, so I can play wherever, but I just had to stop and go, and he threw it up to me, and I went and got it,” Stewart said.
Stewart said he was going to play more as a receiver in the second half before the game was called off.
All the players talked about playing together one last time before graduation.
“We’ve been playing together for a long time, so like I said, I’m glad I made a decision to play. It was very fun, and I really enjoyed it,” Stewart said.
Zapata said that he wanted to play with his football brothers one last time.
All of them started playing together at a young age, Johnson said, and he added they’ve always known they had a connection.
“Playing our last game as a high schooler together was just really the biggest thing that we said yes to this game, so it was really exciting, and it’s just love out here between all four of us,” Johnson said.
The score was 24-0 with the East team leading the West team when the game was canceled.