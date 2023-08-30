Head Coach Richard Whitaker doesn’t take solace in moral victories, but in a season-opening 19-14 loss to Stafford Friday night, several positives can be gleaned.
First and foremost, they had the lead in the fourth quarter, just a year removed from a 35-7 shellacking to the athletic visitors from Fort Bend County.
Simply put, this was a game the Crabs could have and maybe should have won. That was not the case last year.
“We had so many negative plays; we’ve been switching linemen in and out during the offseason,” Whitaker said. “I like the five that we’re playing right now, but we blew some assignments that hurt us, and it wasn’t just the linemen. There was a drive in the third quarter where we ran 14 plays, but only got five of them right, assignment wise. But despite all that, we still drove it down inside the 10 yard line. But all in all, we’re in a good spot with these guys and we feel good about what kind of team we can have when we get some stuff cleaned up.”
Stafford took the ball to begin the game and scored on a 70-yard TD pass on the game’s first offensive play. The PAT failed for an early 6-0 Spartan lead.
“The very last thing I said to our team before we took the field was ‘don’t let them get behind you,’” Whitaker said. “And what do we do? They get behind us for a 70-yard touchdown. Aside from that, our defense played stellar and I’m so proud of them.”
Calhoun then lost a fumble two plays later to give the ball right back to Stafford. The Spartans moved the ball to the Calhoun 35 yard line, but a fake punt was sniffed out by the Crabs’ special teams to return possession to CHS.
The Sandcrabs then moved 72 yards in 10 plays, capped by a 14-yard TD run by Jayce Campos. Ta Moo nailed the PAT, as the Sandrabs led 7-6 with 2:45 left in the first quarter.
Stafford went on another drive and took the ball inside the red zone, but a 33-yard field goal missed badly as Calhoun preserved the lead.
Taking over at their own 20, the Crabs marched to the Stafford 34, but a lost fumble ended the drive.
Stafford fumbled the ball right back to Calhoun three plays later.
The Crabs then went 58 yards in 10 plays, capped by a 5-yard TD run by Alex Parker. Moo was true again on the PAT, as Calhoun increased its lead to 14-6 with 32 seconds left in the first half.
Calhoun got the ball to begin the third quarter and marched right down the field again, but a fourth and 6 pass from the Spartan 15 fell incomplete to turn the ball over on downs.
“We had four 10-plus play drives and only scored on one of those,” Whitaker said. “We’ve got to score on all of those drives, but at least three of them. You score there on that first drive of the second half and it’s 21-6. We had our chances to put the nail in the coffin and put the game away. And a team like them, if you keep them in the game, you see that at the end of the game, they’re inspired and their athleticism allows them to make big plays, big stops. When you get great athletes and let them stay in the game, their athleticism comes out.”
Stafford took over at their own 18 and found the end zone on the next drive, capped by a 9-yard TD run by University of California commit Jamaal Wiley. The PAT failed again for a 14-12 Calhoun lead with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
Calhoun went on another drive, moving inside the Stafford 30. However, consecutive Sandcrab penalties moved the ball back and another lost fumble ended the drive.
Two plays later, Stafford hit another long TD pass, this time 63 yards. The PAT pushed Stafford ahead 19-12 with 6:11 left in the game.
Calhoun couldn’t answer the score and ended with the defeat.
“That’s why I love playing Stafford,” Whitaker said. “Because you cannot do the little things wrong, because their speed is going to amplfiy mistakes. It is a really good lesson to our kids to do everything the right way. It makes you play so sound. It’s not that Stafford is going to go 10-0, it’s just a bad matchup for us. It’s a good learning experience.”
Whitaker said the coaches saw on film plenty of things to be proud of, especially on defense.
“Our defense gave up 80 yards rushing and a lot of that was QB scramble,” Whitaker said. “They had 200 yards passing but 135 of that was on two plays. I’m so proud of our defense. Our theme is Black Thunder this year, which means play with rage. And I told our kids we did that. They played with rage. Even when we screwed up, we played hard. We’re sick about losing, but we’re so encouraged by the effort and what we saw out there. If we clean up our mistakes, we’ll be a good football team this year. That’s clear.”