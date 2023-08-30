CHS vs Stafford

PHOTO BY BILL HARVEY

Sandcrab junior Darrik Salinas leaps to block a Stafford field goal attempt. Calhoun fell to the Spartans 19-14 Friday night in the season opener for both teams

Head Coach Richard Whitaker doesn’t take solace in moral victories, but in a season-opening 19-14 loss to Stafford Friday night, several positives can be gleaned.

First and foremost, they had the lead in the fourth quarter, just a year removed from a 35-7 shellacking to the athletic visitors from Fort Bend County.

