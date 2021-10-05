The Calhoun cross country team took second and third places in their home meet on Oct. 2 at Magnolia Beach.
The varsity boys team finished second overall in the Calhoun Cross Country Invitational. Seth Sandberg led the way for Calhoun, followed by Linkyn Garza-Doolin, Alex Tafolla, Erik Jaramillo, and Troy Sonsel.
In the Varsity Girls division, Phoebe Huang was the overall winner with a time of 12:55 in completing the two-mile course. In addition, the girls finished third overall in the team completion. Eva Sanchez, Cristina Jaramillo, Victoria Varela, Ella Vazquez, Doreen Luo and Chelesa Saenz contributed to the team win.
In the JV Boys division, Rocky Ybarra was Calhoun’s overall top finisher placing fourth. Following Rocky was Fischer Franck, Cesar Guerrero, and Juan Andrade.
The next meet will be Thursday in Bay City, at the Blackcat Invitational Cross Country Meet. The meet starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Oxea Golf Course.
The Travis Middle School cross country team also competed in the Calhoun invitational at Magnolia Beach, where Delilah Dowell took first place in the high school JV girls race with a time of 14:33.
The meet was not an official competition for Travis, but the runners did well in high school JV races.
Finishing along with Dowell was Allie Chiu, placing third with a time of 22:14. For the boys, Anthony Ybarra had a time of 14:30. Cristofer Pina finished in 18:34, and Jaiden Sanchez finished in 18:55.