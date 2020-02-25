Junior Josh Huang placed third in the Sweeny Tournament, beating his teammate Junior Mason Reese, 6-3, 6-2, Monday afternoon at the Calhoun Tennis Courts.
Huang talked about facing his teammate after the match.
“I was really nervous, but I really wanted the W, so I gave it all I had,” Huang said.
Both Huang and Reese reached the semi-final in the Sweeny tournament, and Huang talked about his moment in the semi-finals.
Huang said that he was sad that he lost to Ingleton in the semis but added he realized he would be playing for third place against Reese.
“I was excited and confused at the same time,” Huang said. “But I’m really happy with our team’s results and the work that we put in.”
Tennis Head Coach Jeffery Kubena talked about his two players facing each other for third place.
“We knew it was a possibility going into the tournament. They were on opposite sides of the draw,” Kubena said. “Mason won three matches, Josh won two, and they ended up in the semis…on opposite sides.”
Kubena said that both his players made it to the semi-finals, but he added both them lost in close matches.
“They both did end up losing and, in that case, they do have to play for third,” Kubena said. “So, we decided rather than playing that match at the Sweeny Courts, to bring them home and play for that third-place medal.”
The Calhoun Tennis team head to Warton for a tournament Thursday, March 5, and Kubena talked about prepping for that tournament.
“We practice like we do every week,” Kubena said. “We come out here and work on what we need to work on based off of last tournament’s results.”
Kubena added that he and Coach Jenna Buzek look at what the team did in the last tournament to see what they need to improve on.
The Calhoun Tennis play at Wharton Thursday, March 5.