The cross-country season has officially begun with many teams, including Calhoun, at Riverside Park for the Victoria Relays on Aug. 14.
The Calhoun Sandies Cross Country team started its season strong, with returning veteran junior Phoebe Huang finishing third with an unofficial time of 5:35.60.
Sophomore Doreen Luo finished in the top 10 with an eight place finish.
Huang, who competed in State last year, was thrilled to kick off the season strong for Calhoun.
“I’m really excited, and I worked really hard for it, so I was practicing a lot during the summer. I’m glad it’s paying off, and I’ll work harder during the season,” Huang said.
The Sandcrabs started strong as well, with juniors Seth Sandberg and Emanuel Flores finishing eighth in the varsity relays; Sandberg’s unofficial time was 5:41.18 in the varsity boys relays.
Sandberg is glad to be back to start the season after suffering a hip flexor injury during summer track.
“It feels great. It’s amazing. I came back from an injury. I’m proud of myself that I ran a good time.” Sandberg said.
First-year head coach Todd Alexander was really proud of Sandberg getting back into shape after his injury over the summer.
“He’s still coming back and getting stronger, and that’s what we have to do now. We just have to continue to get stronger,” Alexander said.
Alexander likes what he saw from his first meet as the coach, but he thinks his team can do better as the season progresses.
“The only way we get better is through competition. That is the only way we get better [as a team],” Alexander said.
Alexander will need the leadership of Huang and Sandberg to help his team get better as the season progresses this fall.
With their leadership, the other runners will see how they do it at the event and practice and use that as a guide to improve.
“With hard work and hard practice, anything can happen...with that leadership right there, they [the new runners] will see that, they can feed off of that and follow that,” Alexander said.
Huang wants to inspire the new faces on the team to help give them confidence as the season moves on.
“They all have potential. They just need to have faith in themselves and push harder. Even if they fall, just keep going.” Huang said.
Sandberg said the new faces are the future of Calhoun Cross Country, and the team has to inspire them to keep them going.
Alexander, Huang, and Sandberg have their goals set for this new season.
“I hope I can go back to state one more time and experience it again,” Huang said, “and hopefully, cut down my time by a lot.”
Sandberg said his goal is to make it to the regional meet and compete in it this year.
For his first year, Alexander said he wants to see his team improve and have everyone bond as a team and just have everyone get better.