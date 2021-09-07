The JV Calhoun Sandcrabs opened their season on Aug. 31 with a 34-12 win at Sandcrabs stadium against the Navarro Panthers.
The Panthers won the coin toss and took the ball first. The Panthers nearly ate up all the clock in the first quarter. The Panthers went down and scored from the Sandcrabs two-yard line. At the end of the first quarter, the Sandcrabs were down 6-0.
On their first drive in the second quarter, the Sandcrabs drove down the field, and Tony Bounz punched it in from the three-yard line. Then the Panthers got the ball, and while driving the field, their quarterback threw a pass that was intercepted by Tucker Whittle. Whittle had a 15-yard return on the interception. The Sandcrabs took over and were driving the ball. That is when Eh ler Moo took it to the house from 45-yards and put the Sandcrabs up 14-6. The Panthers had a few minutes on the clock before halftime but were stopped by the Sandcrabs defense. At the half, it was 14-6.
In the third quarter, it was a back and forth game before Bounz scored on a 20-yard touchdown to put the Sandcrabs up, 20-6.
In the fourth, the Panthers put a drive together to make it a 20-12 ball game. The Sandcrabs answered right back with a touchdown of their own by Bounz from two yards out. This was Tony's third rushing touchdown of the game. That made the score 27-12. Midway in the fourth quarter, the Panthers got the ball back and started to march the ball down the field until they fumbled the ball, and David Perez scooped it and ran it back for a 70-yard Sandcrabs touchdown, which sealed the game.