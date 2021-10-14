The JV Sandcrabs traveled to Beeville on Oct. 7, where they fell to the JV Beeville Trojans, 14-8. The team is now 0-1 in district play and 2-2-1 overall.
The Sandcrabs won the coin toss and kicked off to the Trojans. On the Trojans’ first series, the Sandcrabs forced a four-and-out and handed the ball to their offense in scoring range.
The Sandcrabs pounded the ball down the field to the Trojans 1-yard-line. On the next play, Tyson Bonuz pushed it across the goal line for a touchdown. The Sandcrabs were successful on the two-point conversion to lead 8-0 in the first quarter.
The Sandcrabs kicked to the Trojans, and once again, the defense came up with a big stop and gave the ball back to the offense. The Sandcrabs were moving the ball down the field when a penalty erased Ruben Villarreal’s rushing touchdown. The Sandcrabs offense could not get anything going after the penalty and gave the ball back to the Trojans to start the second quarter.
The second quarter was defensive as both defenses kept the other team out of the end zone. The Sandcrabs got a stop about mid-field and made the Trojans punt the ball. On the punt, after the ball bounced off the ground and landed in Chavez’s arms, he ran down the left sideline and scored; however, the play was called back due to a penalty. Once the Sandcrabs got the ball, they made a few good plays and moved the ball a little down the field, but the Trojan defense got a stop on fourth down that ended the half with the Sandcrabs leading 8-0.
Calhoun started the second half with the ball, but penalties killed the drive.
The Sandcrabs defense, led by Ethan Dietrich, David Perez, and Blake Bundrick, kept the Trojans out of the end zone.
On the second play of the Sandcrabs’ drive, the ball was stripped and recovered by Beeville. Five plays later, the Trojans scored a touchdown, but the two-point conversion failed. The Sandcrabs lead 8-6 at the end of the third quarter.
Again penalties stalled a drive in the fourth quarter. After failing to convert on a fourth and long, the ball was turned over to the Trojans, who had good field position. The Trojans converted on a big fourth down. On an incomplete pass, a defensive holding penalty put the Trojans on the Sandcrabs three, and in two plays, they scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to make the score 14-8.
The Sandcrabs were unable to convert in the final minutes of play and returned the ball to the Trojans, who ran out the clock.
Freshmen Black defeat Beeville
The Freshmen Black football team defeated the Beeville Trojans, 21-12, on Oct 7 in Beeville.
Trent Taylor scored two touchdowns for the Sandcrabs, and Cesar Aguilar scored another touchdown and was also 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks.
The victory moves the Freshman Black record to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district. Next up, the Sandcrabs will travel to Tuloso-Midway for a 5:30 p.m. game on Wednesday.
Freshmen White fall
to Yoakum
The Calhoun freshmen white team lost to Yoakum, 22-8.
The only score for Calhoun was by Layten Rodriguez on a 4-yard rushing touchdown and the two-point conversion. The Sandcrabs are 2-3 on the season
TMS 8th A team downs Patti-Welder
The Travis 8th grade A team took down Patti-Welder, 16-0, on Oct. 5.
The offensive line led the way behind Ethen Ramirez with 76 yards and a touchdown and a two-point conversion; Ismael Iglesias with 28 yards; Billy Woody with 19 yards and a touchdown; Izaiah Cabrales with 15 yards; Reuben Lu 12 yards and a two-point conversion; and Holton Hadley with 12 yards.
Leading the defense was Dylan Oritz with three tackles; Hser Say with two tackles, Reuben Lu with two tackles; Brandon Guevara with two tackles and a fumble recovery; Moses Htoo with one tackle; Brody O’Donnell with one tackle for a sack; Ethen Ramirez with one tackle and a forced fumble; and Jaiden Farrow with a game-ending interception. The Fiddlers are now 3-1 on the season and 3-0 in district. The team played Stroman on Monday.
TMS Black Routs Patti-Welder
The TMS Fiddlers Black team routed the Patti-Welder Panthers, 28-0, on Oct. 6.
The Fiddlers fought all the way through, led on defense by Leonel Trevino with two tackles; Kody Judd with two tackles; and Benton Roberts, Demetrio Rodriguez, Dane Spencer, Cayson Laredo, and Isaiah Morales with one tackle each.
Offensively, the Black team was led by Koy Sebastian with 55 yards rushing as well as going 1-for-2 passing and a touchdown; David Varela with 21 yards and one touchdown; and Raymond Cervantes with one reception and a touchdown. The Fiddlers faced Stroman on Monday.
Seadrift Pirates Fall to Stroman
The Seadrift Pirates put up a fight but were overcome by the Stroman Vipers, 36-22.
The offense chalked up 250 yards of total offense.
Stroman led the game at the end of the first quarter, 8-0. The Pirates were able to cross the goal line twice, but Stroman added another touchdown to make it 16-14 at the half. In the third, Stroman tallied two more touchdowns to push their lead to 30-14. The Pirates added a final touchdown in the fourth but were not able to overcome the Vipers, who scored another touchdown, to make the final score 36-22.
On offense for the Pirates, Ashton Sternadel had four carries for 11 yards, one touchdown, one two-point conversion, and completed 2 of 4 for passes for 51 yards. Gunner Martinez had eight carries for 72 yards and a two-point conversion. Gaven Reyes had nine carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Jace Vasquez rushed seven times for 55 yards, had two receptions for 51 yards, and three kick returns for 85 yards.
On defense, Kevin Turner had three tackles. Nicholas Clayton, Vasquez, and Martinez each had two tackles; and Jaxson Key, Xavier Allred, and Jesus Jaramillo each had one tackle.