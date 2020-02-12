Calhoun Sandcrabs Baseball and Sandies Softball each had a player sign to play at the college level last Wednesday in the Calhoun High School Gym.
Sandcrabs baseball player Conner Kestler signed to play outfield for Blinn College in Brenham, and Sandies Softball player Catherine Hernandez signed to pitch for Texas Southern University in Houston.
Kestler and Hernandez talked about signing with their respective colleges that morning.
“It’s a great feeling to know that you’re gonna get an opportunity to play at the next level,” Kestler said. “It’s just a great honor, and I’m thankful that the coaching staff at Blinn has allowed me to get that opportunity.”
Kestler talked about why he chose Blinn College, and he said it was a great fit, and when he visited there, it felt “like home.”
Kestler added he has been watching Blinn College baseball since he was little, and he said it felt like a good fit for him.
Sandcrabs Head Baseball Coach Mike Innerarity talked about Kestler playing baseball at the next level.
“I’ve kind of felt all along that he was going to get the opportunity to play at the next level,” Innerarity said. “He’s got that naturally God-given ability, and plus he’s a hard worker.”
Hernandez talked about signing to pitch for Texas Southern, and she said she is glad to “further” her education and the play the sport that she loves.
Hernandez spoke about the decision process and why she chose Texas Southern.
“They came to one of my games, and they loved me, and they scheduled an unofficial visit for me,” Hernandez said. “And when I went, I loved the university, and I knew I wanted to continue playing softball there.”
The Sandies Head Softball Coach Daniel Castillo talked about his starting pitcher heading to the college level to play softball.
Castillo said it was great to see one his softball players sign, to keep going, and to have the opportunity to play softball at the college level.
Castillo added the one thing that he’ll miss is her “diverse talent” and her dedication to the sport of softball at Calhoun.
Hernandez said that her signing covered 95 percent of her school, and she is planning to study biology. Kestler said his scholarship covered 80 percent of his education costs, and he is planning to study “some type” of engineering.