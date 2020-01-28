Calhoun Sandcrabs Senior Quarterback Conner Kestler represented his school and Sandcrab Nation at the 5A Ford Player of the Year ceremony in Frisco earlier this month.
In November, Kestler was named 5A Ford Player of the Week for his performance against San Antonio Southside.
Kestler rushed for 271 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 93 yards and one touchdown against the Cardinals.
Kestler talked about being surrounded by other player-of-the-year award nominees.
Kestler said that it was a good experience being at the event, and he added he got a chance to see a lot of cool things and meet great people, “and it was an honor to be there.”
“It was great to be recognized by all of those great football players around the state, and it was an amazing experience,” Kestler said.
It was the working out all summer and preparing for the season, Kestler said, but he added this wasn’t an individual award.
“Without my teammates, and everyone blocking for me, and all the guys that did their jobs, I wouldn’t have gotten the award,” Kestler said.
Kestler thanked his teammates, coaches, and family for helping him reach Frisco and be nominated for player of the year.
Kestler didn’t win the player of the year award, but he said it was an honor to be nominated.
After high school, Kestler is planning to go to college and play baseball.