The Calhoun Sandcrabs hosted the number one ranked Sinton Pirates in the final home game of the 2021 season on Tuesday, April 20.
The Sandcrabs were shutout by Sinton, 12-0, and the team’s six-game winning streak was snapped in the loss.
Calhoun held its own, shutting down Sinton in the first, fourth, and sixth innings.
The game was emotional for the Sandcrabs because it was senior night for the seven seniors on the team; Sean Flores, Sebastian Madera, Samuel Torres, John Ruiz, Benny Morales, Dalton Alford, and Devin Ortega.
Sandcrabs head coach Mike Innerarity knew senior night was an emotional time, he said, and the Sinton game wasn’t a game that didn’t matter to him and his team.
“I never want to say that we never want to go in to win, but win or lose didn’t matter in this game for us. We just didn’t want anybody to get hurt,” Innerarity said.
Sandcrabs pitcher Iann Cobos and the defense started strong against Sinton, and Innerarity wanted to get Cobos reps in preparation for the playoffs, which begin after the conclusion of the regular season at Miller.
Innerarity said Cobos hadn’t thrown in a while, so he gave him some innings and had different players in the infield.
“Looking at basically the overall picture with the kids that we had out there and minus some of the starters, we’re still okay,” Innerarity said.
The Sandcrabs wrapped up the 2021 season against the Miller Buccaneers on the road last Monday.
Innerarity, after the Sinton game, said the Miller game is all hands on deck for everyone.
Senior Dalton Alford will be pitching against Miller, Innerarity said, and he added his team needs to take care of business as they should.
A win against Miller will help the Sandcrabs secure the second seed in the 4A UIL baseball playoffs.
“We’ve got to go in there like Miller is our last game. If we lose, we’re done, so we’re definitely not taking anybody lightly,” Innerarity said. “We’re going in with loaded guns, and we’re going to pull all triggers if we need it.”
The Sandcrabs will play at Banquete in a playoff warm-up game this Friday, starting at 6:30 pm.
--STATS--
Reached on Error: Kirk Stringham and Gavin Balajka (1)
HBP: Dalton Alford and Iann Cobos (1)
Stolen Base: Zach Ramirez (1)
Double Play: G. Balajka, D. Alford and Samuel Torres (1)
PITCHING:
Iann Cobos: IP (4.2), K (2), BB (6), Runs (9), HR (1)
Sebastian Madera: IP (2.1), BB (5), K (5), Runs (3)