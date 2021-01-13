Sandcrabs Quarterback Jarius Stewart, his coaches, teammates, and family celebrated his receiving the Ford Player of the Week Trophy by Port Lavaca Auto Group last Thursday.
Stewart received the award for his performance on offense and defense and the win against the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in week nine.
Stewart said, “It felt good” to finally receive his Ford Player of the Week award and getting that “accomplishment.”
Stewart rushed for 245 yards on 19 carries and scored six touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 12 tackles and broke up three passes in the 77-67 win over Miller.
Stewart talked about that performance against Miller.
“That game was crazy. I didn’t realize how much that I did until after the game, but it was very fun game,” Stewart said.
Sandcrabs Head Football Coach Richard Whitaker said that he and the team are proud of what Stewart has accomplished for Calhoun High School.
“He earns everything he gets. He works so hard and is such a humble young man,” Whitaker said, “and we’re very appreciative of him and his efforts.”
Whitaker recounted Stewart’s athletic performance against Miller.
He said playing quarterback for Calhoun is hard, and “it’s hard playing in the secondary at any school” when playing a team like Miller.
“To be able to do that in one game on both sides, all the time, in a game like that just shows you what kind of young man that he is,” Whitaker said.
As of right now, 15 schools are looking at Stewart, and Whitaker talked about his work on the field and in the classroom.
Whitaker said he is a great athlete and a great student in the classroom, and he added those are very important attributes.
“People can look at film and see how talented he is,” Whitaker said, “and then they talk to people and find out how good of a young man he is and how smart he is and look at his grades.”
Stewart talked about playing for the Sandcrabs and playing under Whitaker.
“It was very fun being part of the Sandcrabs; it was something I looked forward to since I was a little kid playing for Coach Whitaker,” Stewart said, “and I wish we could have went farther and done bigger and better things, but it was fun while it lasted.”
Stewart talked about schools that are looking at him, and he said he wants to play at a high level and is waiting to see what options he has before making a decision.
Just like former Calhoun Quarterback Conner Kestler in 2019, Stewart will join all the Ford Player of the Week winners for a virtual banquet Thursday, Jan 28, for a chance to named Ford Tough Player of the Year.