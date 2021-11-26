The Calhoun Sandcrabs season ended in the area round of the playoffs Friday night in Yoakum after the Crabs lost to the LBJ Jaguars, 72-42.
Calhoun’s defense started the game by forcing the Jaguars to go three and out. The offense started out well for the Sandcrabs when Senior fullback Esteban Cruz busted a big run up the middle into LBJ territory. Several plays later, Cruz capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to give Calhoun a 7-0 lead with 6:33 left in the first quarter.
LBJ quickly tied the game. On the first play of the drive, the Jaguars scored on a sweep to the right side. Midway through the first quarter, the game was tied 7-7.
Calhoun continued to have success running the ball on its next drive. After getting inside the 10-yard line, senior quarterback Jacob Laughlin suffered a lower leg injury and would not return to the game.
Sophomore quarterback Jayce Campos had to come into the game in a big spot.
Campos, who started in the bi-district round of the playoffs, stepped in and helped the drive end in a touchdown by handing the ball off to Cruz, who scored from 4 yards out. The Sandcrabs led LBJ 14-7 with 3:34 remaining in the first quarter.
Again, the Jaguars quickly cut the lead to one point after they scored on the ground, but the point-after attempt was blocked by Adrian Chambers, and Calhoun retained the lead, 14-13, with 2:36 left in the opening quarter.
Calhoun’s next possession stalled, and they were forced to punt.
On the first play of the second quarter, the Jaguars scored from midfield on a reverse to take their first lead of the game, 21-14, after a successful two-point attempt.
Senior slotback Min Htway had a huge play to tie the game up for the Sandcrabs. On an option to the right, Htway took the pitch from Campos and somehow was able to stay on his feet after breaking a tackle. Htway then scampered down the sideline for the score, tying the game 21-21 with 10:46 left in the second quarter.
Calhoun’s secondary had some miscommunication on LBJ’s next drive. The Jaguars connected on a 50-yard pass to retake the lead, 28-21, with 8:51 remaining in the second quarter.
The Sandcrabs quickly fell 14 points behind, 35-21 with 4:43 left in the first half, and the momentum swung heavily to the Jaguars.
Calhoun put a stop to that momentum.
Chambers cut the Jaguars lead, 35-28, with a long run down the sideline with two minutes left.
The defense came up with a turnover by forcing and recovering a fumble with 0:53 left in the second quarter.
Htway got the Sandcrabs into Jaguars territory as the clock ran to 0:46. After Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker called timeout, he dialed up a play-action pass over the middle.
Campos faked the handoff to Cruz and dumped the ball over the middle to Htway, who took it to the five-yard line.
One play later, Campos ran it in from five yards out, and Calhoun went into halftime tied with LBJ, 35-35.
Unfortunately, Calhoun would not score its next touchdown until late in the fourth quarter, while the Jaguars scored 30 points to give the final score, 72-42.
The Sandcrabs finished the season as Bi-District champions with a 6-5 overall record.