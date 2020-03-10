The Calhoun Sandcrabs won on the road last Tuesday night, 8-5, against Corpus Christi Carroll.
Seniors Eron Lozano, Tommy Woodward, and Cade Kveton recorded two hits apiece against the Tigers, and the team collected 12 hits.
Woodward led the teams with two RBIs with six Sandcrab batters recording one RBI.
Juniors Sean Flores, Sebastian Madera, and Dalton Alford each recorded a double against Carroll.
Sandcrab Senior Pitcher Conner Kestler returned to the mound last Tuesday, striking out 12 Carroll batters while allowing two hits, two runs, and one walk. Offensively, he recorded two stolen bases.
The Sandcrabs travel to Yoakum for their second tournament of the season this week. Calhoun resumed district play on Tuesday against Corpus Christi Ray.
For the Ray game, please go to Wave Sports for scores and updates.
--Yoakum Tournament Results--
The Sandcrabs finished 2-2 in the Yoakum Tournament last weekend.
Calhoun beat Industrial and Cuero and lost to Yoakum and La Vernia.
Calhoun will play in the Calallen Tournament this weekend, face Corpus Christi Miller Tuesday, March 17 and take on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at home next Friday.