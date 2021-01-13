Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity Basketball had back-to-back games Monday, Jan 4, and Tuesday, Jan. 5.
In Monday’s game, the Sandcrabs traveled to Ingleside to face the Mustangs in a district matchup.
Seniors Caleb Kwi (28) and Casey Nunley (14) recorded double-digit points in the win over the Ingleside Mustangs.
The Sandcrabs earned their second district win of the season and their fifth consecutive win.
Calhoun returned home Tuesday night and took on the Sinton Pirates.
The Sandcrabs and Pirates battled for four quarters, plus overtime.
Sinton handed the Sandcrabs their first loss of the season, 66-67.
Seniors Jarius Stewart, Kwi, and Nunley each had double-digit points in the game.
The Sandcrabs games against Corpus Christ Miller and Rockport are postponed due to COVID.
Rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time.
--INGLESIDE STATS--
CHS Scorers: Caleb Kwi (28), Casey Nunley (14), Jarius Stewart (8), Aaron Zapata (5), Adrian Chambers (2), Esteban Cruz (2), Steve Johnson (1)
--SINTON STATS--
CHS Scorers: Caleb Kwi (19), Jarius Stewart (15), Casey Nunley (13), Adrian Chambers (9), Evan Lin (4), Aaron Zapata (4), Steve Johnson (2)