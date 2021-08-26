The Calhoun Sandcrabs completed their scrimmages last week and have now set their eyes on this Friday’s season-opener against the Navarro Panthers.
The Sandcrabs wrapped up their last scrimmage against Katy Jordan High School on Aug. 20.
The team is set to open its season Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Erwin Lee Field.
Sandcrabs head coach Richard Whitaker and his team looked over Navarro before heading to the Katy scrimmage.
“We’ve looked a little bit at Navarro. We’ve run a few plays for defense,” Whitaker said. “But we haven’t really studied a lot of current film on them. We’ll get film traded on Friday nights.”
The Sandcrabs’ main focus last week was to get better after the Yoakum scrimmage ahead of the Katy scrimmage.
Whitaker was impressed at the Yoakum scrimmage, despite only playing eight plays at a time. He said his team had a couple of good drives in the scrimmage but ran out of plays.
Whitaker added his team usually runs 15 plays during a game.
“We got a little fatigued and a little sloppy in a game situation,” Whitaker said, “but defensively, we gave up a couple of big runs.”
The defense would play solid against Yoakum at times but would break down and give up a big run.
“Those are the things we focused on this week trying to solidify those things, our technique,” Whitaker said. “It wasn’t great, but the effort was good, and so we certainly tried to work on all those things this week.”
Navarro and Calhoun were originally scheduled for week one last year, but COVID-19 canceled the first game, and it was replaced with Waco La Vega in Bastrop.
Navarro is a “perennial” playoff team usually making it to the third or fourth round of the state playoffs, Whitaker said, and they have beaten teams like Cuero and Wimberley in the last several years.
“They do a great job. Coach (Rod) Blount is the head coach there,” Whitaker said. “He took over a few years ago, and he continued a tradition that has been going on for a long time.”
Navarro runs the Slot-T offense, and Whitaker knows the Panthers run that offense well and they play hard.
Despite not having film until last Friday night, Whitaker said defensive coordinator Allen Salena is already working on a defensive game plan.
“He’s already been looking ahead and thinking about what he’s going to be facing next week,” Whitaker said.
The key to victory for the Sandcrabs is to take care of the football. Whitaker pointed out that his team had a couple of turnovers that kept them from scoring during the Yoakum scrimmage.
“That’s something we cannot do,” Whitaker said. “We’ve got to maintain possession of the football when we have an opportunity.”
With both teams running the ball, Whitaker said he expects them to slow the game down too.
“Just make good on your opportunities,” Whitaker said. “Don’t give up big plays on defense, take care of the football on offense, and make good on your possessions that you have.”