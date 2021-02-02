The Calhoun Sandcrabs varsity basketball team quickly rebounded from a tough loss against Sinton last Friday.
The Sandcrabs took on the Ingleside Mustangs on Monday in a game rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Calhoun’s defensive contribution from its bench shined against Ingleside, forcing multiple turnovers in the second half, especially from Junior Esteban Cruz.
“At first, we’re slacking off a little bit, but towards the end of the game, we started to do a little better,” Cruz said.
Sandcrabs Head Basketball Coach John Curta talked about the bench playing well against the Mustangs.
“It was good to get everyone out there to play because the guys on the bench haven’t been playing much,” Curta said. “But when they went out there, they had a lot of energy and that’s big.”
Senior Jarius Stewart talked about getting the win against Ingleside.
“It was very important to get this win and continue to win out to get that seed and make the playoffs,” Stewart said.
Stewart complimented the hard work the defense did against the Mustangs.
“It was great that our defense stepped up,” Stewart said. “We haven’t been playing very well defensively throughout the season, so we’re just trying to work on that and get that better.”
The Sandcrabs will host the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in the final home game of the season.
Senior Aaron Zapata knows that the defense will have to play the way they did against a tough opponent.
“We have to slow it down against Miller because they are a fast team. We found that out two weeks ago [in the first meet]. They are really good,” Zapata said.
Curta talked about the challenge his team will face against the team that is undefeated in district play.
“Miller is going to be tough. Miller is undefeated in district. They are really good,” Curta said. “So, hopefully, we’ll take a little momentum [from the Ingleside game], and we’re going to do our best. It’s for the seniors. It’s their last home game.”