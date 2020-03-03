The Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity baseball started the season with a 14-8 loss to the Victoria West Warriors last Tuesday night at home.
The Sandcrabs took a 2-0 lead over the Warriors RBIs from Conner Kestler and Tommy Woodward on the bottom of the first.
West took advantage of errors by Calhoun in the top of third, taking a 5-2 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Senior Third Baseman Michael Felkins helped the Sandcrabs regain the lead, 6-5, with a double and three RBIs.
The Sandcrabs scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth, but it would be their last time scoring.
The Warriors took advantage of back-to-back errors by Calhoun and tied the game, 8-8.
West scored the last six runs in the top of the seventh beating the Sandcrabs, 14-8.
The Sandcrabs played in the Sweeney/West Columbia Tournament last weekend and played their second district game of the season on the road on Tuesday against Corpus Christi Carroll.
The Sandcrabs will play their final tournament in Yoakum this Thursday through Saturday.
Stats of the game:
Felkins led the team with three RBIs.
Kestler struck out six batters.
The Sandcrabs batters recorded eight singles and three doubles.