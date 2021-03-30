The Calhoun Sandcrabs varsity soccer team continued to make history in its second playoff appearance in the last three seasons.
The Sandcrabs earned the program’s first-ever playoff win in their 10-1 victory over the Uvalde Coyotes last Thursday night at home.
The Sandcrabs’ defensive attack shut down Uvalde for the majority of the game and allowed one goal.
Senior striker Jose Ledezma scored four goals for the Sandcrabs. He was a sophomore when he was part of the first playoff team in the program’s history.
Ledezma said they wanted this win so bad for the program, and he added they want to keep going.
Sandcrabs head soccer coach Esequiel Quiralte remembers the 9-0 playoff loss from two years ago, and it is something that his team kept in their minds.
“We remember that score, and we got motivated,” Quiralte said.
Since the team won district, they had a shot at winning the game against Uvalde, Quiralte said.
Calhoun faced the Taylor Ducks last Monday, and after the Uvalde game, Quiralte talked about the challenge they face from Taylor.
The Sandcrabs will play as strong as possible, Quiralte said, and he added it is not going to be as easy as the Uvalde game.
“Taylor is a very strong and different team, so we got to prepare mentally and physically for that game,” Quiralte said.
Sophomore Myint Naing scored one of the 10 Calhoun goals, and he said Taylor is a good team, and the team has to work hard in preparation for that game.
“We’ve got to work hard and got to do our best to win that game. Probably the toughest game,” Naing said.
The Sandcrabs traveled to Seguin for the area playoff game Monday night where the team fell to the Taylor Ducks, 4-0. Calhoun finished the season as district champs and area finalists.
