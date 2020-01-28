--VS Corpus Christi King--
Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity Basketball fell to the Corpus Christi King Mustangs, 48-47, last Tuesday night.
Once again, Senior Pedro Vissoto earned a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds against the Mustangs at home.
Junior Jaruis Stewart contributed by sinking two of three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points against King.
--Stats--
POINTS: Vissoto (13), Stewart (11), Caleb Kwi (9)
REBOUNDS: Vissoto (10), Stewart (7), Elijah Harvey (5)
STEALS: Stewart (5), Vissoto (3), Kwi (2)
BLOCKS: Vissoto (1)
ASSISTS: Vissoto and Stewart (6), Casey Nunley (3)
--VS Victoria West--
The Sandcrabs dropped their second game in a row at home last Friday, 78-43, against rival Victoria West.
Junior Casey Nunley led the team with 15 points against the Warriors.
Vissoto led the team with seven rebounds and tied fellow senior Ethan Mikolas with one steal.
--Stats--
POINTS: Nunley (15), Vissoto and Kwi (7), Stewart (6)
REBOUNDS: Vissoto (7), Nunley (5), Stewart (4)
STEALS: Vissoto and Mikolas (1)
BLOCKS: Vissoto (2), Mikolas and Casey Wooldridge (1)
ASSISTS: Stewart (5), Vissoto (3), Nunley (2)
The Sandcrabs will play Corpus Christi Ray on the road this Friday.
Tip-off is 7:30 p.m.