Calhoun Track

Sandcrab runners in action last Thursday for their second track meet of the season in Sandcrab Stadium. (Photo by Kellie Whitaker)

The Calhoun Sandcrabs Track and Field team finished in first place last Thursday at their home meet.

Overall First Place

Field Event Results:

Long Jump

First Place Min Htway (19’0”)

Second Place Jarius Stewart (18’9”)

Triple Jump

Fourth Place Min Htway (40’1”)

Shot Put

Sixth Place Heath Henke (38’5”)

High Jump

Second Place Michael Felkins (5’10”)

Third Place Casey Nunley (5’8”)

Pole Vault

Second Place Ty Kolar (9’6”)

Running Events Results:

3200M Run

First Place Daniel Sanchez (10:43)

Fourth Place Ismael Ysaguirre (11:09)

Sixth Place Cesar Pina (11:19)

4X100M Relay

Fourth Place Adrian Chambers, Jarius Stewart, Min Htway, Steve Johnson (45.45)

800M Run

Fifth Place Daniel Sanchez (2:16)

100M Dash

Fourth Place Steven Johnson (12.49)

400M Dash

Sixth Place Will Grubert (54.83)

300M Hurdles

Second Place Brevin Robles (42.07)

1600M Run

Second Place Daniel Sanchez (4:46)

4X400M Relay

First Place Will Grubert, Dekyn Garcia, Payton Salinas, Brevin Robles (3:41)

Tags