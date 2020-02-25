The Calhoun Sandcrabs Track and Field team finished in first place last Thursday at their home meet.
Overall First Place
Field Event Results:
Long Jump
First Place Min Htway (19’0”)
Second Place Jarius Stewart (18’9”)
Triple Jump
Fourth Place Min Htway (40’1”)
Shot Put
Sixth Place Heath Henke (38’5”)
High Jump
Second Place Michael Felkins (5’10”)
Third Place Casey Nunley (5’8”)
Pole Vault
Second Place Ty Kolar (9’6”)
Running Events Results:
3200M Run
First Place Daniel Sanchez (10:43)
Fourth Place Ismael Ysaguirre (11:09)
Sixth Place Cesar Pina (11:19)
4X100M Relay
Fourth Place Adrian Chambers, Jarius Stewart, Min Htway, Steve Johnson (45.45)
800M Run
Fifth Place Daniel Sanchez (2:16)
100M Dash
Fourth Place Steven Johnson (12.49)
400M Dash
Sixth Place Will Grubert (54.83)
300M Hurdles
Second Place Brevin Robles (42.07)
1600M Run
Second Place Daniel Sanchez (4:46)
4X400M Relay
First Place Will Grubert, Dekyn Garcia, Payton Salinas, Brevin Robles (3:41)