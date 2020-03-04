Sandcrab Track

Sandcrabs Track Runners Dekyn Garcia and Will Grubert in action at the Sinton Relay last Saturday. (Photo by Kellie Whitaker)

The Calhoun Sandcrabs Track and Field team finished in third place last Saturday at Sinton.

Track Events Results

100M Dash

Sixth Place Jarius Stewart (11.40)

400M Dash

Third Place Will Grubert (54.12)

Sixth Place Dekyn Garcia (55.09)

800M Run

Fourth Place Daniel Sanchez (2:05)

1600M Run

Second Place Daniel Sanchez (4:41)

3200M Run

Second Place Daniel Sanchez (10:13)

300M Hurdles

First Place Brevin Robles (41.01)

4X100M Relay

Sixth Place Jarius Stewart, Jacob Cortez, Min Htway, Steve Johnson (44.72)

4X200M Relay

Fifth Place Steve Johnson, Jarius Stewart, Min Htway, Payton Salinas (1:35.77)

4X400M Relay

Second Place Will Grubert, Dekyn Garcia, Payton Salinas, Brevin Robles (3:38.16)

Field Events Results

Discus

Second Place Heath Henke (147’1”)

Triple Jump

Fourth Place Min Htway (41’5”)

