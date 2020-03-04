The Calhoun Sandcrabs Track and Field team finished in third place last Saturday at Sinton.
Track Events Results
100M Dash
Sixth Place Jarius Stewart (11.40)
400M Dash
Third Place Will Grubert (54.12)
Sixth Place Dekyn Garcia (55.09)
800M Run
Fourth Place Daniel Sanchez (2:05)
1600M Run
Second Place Daniel Sanchez (4:41)
3200M Run
Second Place Daniel Sanchez (10:13)
300M Hurdles
First Place Brevin Robles (41.01)
4X100M Relay
Sixth Place Jarius Stewart, Jacob Cortez, Min Htway, Steve Johnson (44.72)
4X200M Relay
Fifth Place Steve Johnson, Jarius Stewart, Min Htway, Payton Salinas (1:35.77)
4X400M Relay
Second Place Will Grubert, Dekyn Garcia, Payton Salinas, Brevin Robles (3:38.16)
Field Events Results
Discus
Second Place Heath Henke (147’1”)
Triple Jump
Fourth Place Min Htway (41’5”)