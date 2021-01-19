The post-season accolades continue to pile up for the Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity Football team.
Calhoun’s Senior Fullback Steve Johnson was named part of the 2020 Whataburger Super Team last week.
Johnson gave credit for his accomplishments of the 2020 season to his coaches and his teammates.
“It feels amazing to be recognized for an accomplishment that big,” Johnson said. “But at the same time, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish that without my coaches, my teammates, and without my training.”
Seniors Jarius Stewart and Trent Woody received nominations to be included in the super team but didn’t make the team.
Johnson said it is a big accomplishment for all three Sandcrabs to be recognized and receive nominations.
“There’s over 10,000 athletes in the state of Texas; just being recognized as one the top 100 is just a big accomplishment by itself…so either way, it’s an amazing accomplishment for all three of us,” Johnson said.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker said it is a great honor to have one of the Sandcrabs to be represented in a great state.
Johnson is one of two players from 4A-District 15 to make the Whataburger Super Team; he and Corpus Christi Miller Quarterback Andrew Body are the two District 15 players on the list.
“It just shows you down in our district we have some the best talent in the state of Texas, and we’re very proud of Steve,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker talked about Stewart and Woody receiving nominations, and he said it is a great feeling to have their names recognized for their hard work.
“Our kids have worked very hard, and they deserved to have recognition just like everybody else throughout the state of Texas,” Whitaker said. “And those three kids have represented us very well this year and have done a great job.”
Johnson will get a chance to play at the next level of football as earlier this month he announced that he is committed to playing for the Lamar University Cardinals.
Johnson talked about playing Division I college football.
“As a kid, I’ve always wanted to play Division I football,” Johnson said. “And finally, to accomplish that goal and being able to work for everything that I have worked for, it’s just great to be known for something like that.”
Whitaker talked about Johnson committing to Lamar and playing college football.
“It’s just an awesome feeling. We knew Steve was going to have the opportunity; he had several offers throughout the last couple of years, and Lamar will be a great fit for him for school and football,” Whitaker said.
Johnson will play running back for Lamar, and he will continue to represent the Calhoun Sandcrabs post high school.
“To be able to represent Calhoun and represent the Sandcrabs is something that always sticks to me knowing that I put that name on my chest,” Johnson said. “And every time I step out into the world or onto a football field, I try to represent to the fullest.”