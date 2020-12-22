The Calhoun Sandcrabs returned to the court Tuesday, Dec. 8 and notched a 59-55 win against the El Campo Ricebirds last Friday.
The Sandcrabs moved to 3-0 to end their non-district slate before kicking off district play against the Beeville.
Calhoun and El Campo played a tough, physical game, and the Sandcrabs needed this type of game in prep for district play.
“Heading into this game, we knew El Campo was going to be a challenge,” Jarius Stewart said, “but we came out with our heads focused and played with great confidence.”
Stewart said it was important to get this win before district, and beating a good team makes his team feel confident heading into district.
Senior Caleb Kwi talked about how the win against the Ricebirds will help the team moving forward this season.
“This definitely shows that wins don’t come easy,” Kwi said, “so we just have to play harder the next game [against Beeville].”
Sandcrabs Head Basketball Coach John Curta talked about his team’s performance against El Campo, especially how his bench performed.
Curta said players like Steve Johnson, who normally doesn’t start, played almost the entire game, and he added Johnson did a great job.
Curta added Evan Lin made a big shot at the end of the game, and Adrian Chambers played well.
“It just shows us how much depth we have on the bench. The kids that come out and play,” Curta said, “and it’s just a testament to the talent that is on the team.”
The Calhoun Sandcrabs faced the Beeville Trojans last Tuesday. Please go to Wave Sports for scores and highlights from the game.
The Sandcrabs will travel to Ingleside to face the Mustangs on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Tip-Off is 12:30 p.m.