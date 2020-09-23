The Calhoun Sandcrabs continued to make a statement by beating the defending state champion Bellaire Episcopal Knights, 34-14, last Friday night.
The Sandcrabs started slowly in the game, and despite getting the win over the Knights, Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker said it wasn’t pretty all game for Calhoun.
“It wasn’t pretty all night long. I thought, offensively, we bobbled some snaps. We had some miscues.” Whitaker said. “I just didn’t think offensively we were very smooth tonight, not like we were last week.”
The Sandcrabs defense had difficult “tasks” entering this game facing a daunting offensive line.
“If you read Dave Campbell’s, it says every college football team would love to have their offensive line. They are massive,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker talked about his team’s defense, and he said they “continued to play hard and make plays” and hung in there with the Knights.
“They gave up 14 points. A lot of it was mistakes for those guys, but we’ll take it,” Whitaker said. “We can certainly get something out of this and a great win for our kids tonight.”
Whitaker talked about beating a defending state champion at home. He said the Knights were the undefeated state champions.
“They may be state champs this year, but they won’t be undefeated,” Whitaker said. “That is something our kids coming in wanted to do; be the first team to knock them off in a couple of years.”
Quarterback Jarius Stewart talked about getting a win against a defending state champion at home, but he said they have their heads up.
“It feels good to get the win, but it means nothing because we’re not in district yet,” Stewart said. “So, we got to keep our heads right, and we can’t get big-headed, so we got to stay focused and just keep working.”
The Sandcrabs offense scored five rushing touchdowns against the Knight’s defense. Stewart scored two touchdowns and rushed for 145 yards, and Fullback Steven Johnson scored three touchdowns with 150 yards.
Stewart talked about eliminating the mental mistakes heading into the second half.
“The second half we just focused on getting the ball in the end zone and running that clock,” Stewart said.
The Calhoun Sandcrabs travel to the Houston area this Friday to take on the Houston Second Baptist Eagles for the final non-district game of the season.
Kickoff is 6 p.m.
--STATS--
OFFENSE
RUSHING: Steve Johnson 14-150, 3TD, Stewart 19-145, 2TD
Offensive MVPs of the Week: Johnson, Offensive Lineman Matthew Colley
DEFENSE
TACKLES: DB Colin Carabajal (15), LB Kirk Stringham (8), LB Esteban Cruz (7)
TFL: Carabajal, Cruz, DB Adrian Chambers (1)
Sacks: Carabajal, Cruz,LB Samuel Torres, Steve Johnson (1)
Fumbles Caused: Carabajal (1)
Defensive MVPs of the Week: Carabajal, DT Xavier Smith
SPECIAL TEAMS:
TACKLES: DB Jakob Cortez (2), Smith (1.5), Carabajal, Ledezma (1)
Extra Points: PK Jose Ledezma (4/4), Saul Rodas (0/1)
PUNT: P Steve Johnson 68 yards
KICKOFF RETURN: Min Htway 45 yard return
Special Teams Player of the Week: Ledezma