SEGUIN--The Calhoun Sandcrabs (1-0) defense forced four turnovers in the 33-28 season-opening win over the Navarro Panthers Friday night in Seguin.
It was a battle of rushing offenses, Calhoun’s triple-option versus Navarro’s slot-t. Sandcrabs head coach Richard Whitaker knew this was going to be a challenge for his team.
“Navarro is a great football team, a great football program,” Whitaker said. “They were quarterfinalists last year, and they are a physical football team. We’re a physical football team, so we knew it was going to be a war out there tonight.”
The Sandcrabs struggled with mental mistakes, which resulted in the Panthers leading 20-7 with 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
“We just kind of got deflated, and we took a gut punch there, and they jumped on us,” Whitaker said.
Sandcrabs running back Tony Hensley helped the team keep the game close with a 49-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-20 before halftime.
Calhoun dealt with early mistakes in the game, but with the “heart of a Sandcrab” they never gave up, Hensley said.
Hensley scored the game-winning touchdown on a 69-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Sandcrabs junior quarterback Aaron Martinez redeemed himself after a muffed punt that led to Calhoun’s turnover on downs early in the fourth quarter.
Martinez sealed the game for the Sandcrabs with the team’s final first down that enabled the offense to drain the clock.
“I just put it back, kept on going forward, and just forgot about it (the muffed punt),” Martinez said.
The game ball was presented to defensive coordinator Allen Salena. His defense forced a fumble on Navarro’s first drive and three turnovers on downs.
“It’s his first game as defensive coordinator, and that offense (Navarro) right there, I’m telling you, that is tough,” Whitaker said. “He did a great job. His coaches did a great job, and I’m going to present him the game ball tonight.”
Sandcrabs senior linebacker Kirk Stringham said it all started with the defensive line. They fired off the ball and did what they need to do.
Stringham was happy to help get Salena his first win in his first year playing for him as defensive coordinator.
“I was so happy for him. He did a great job preparing us this week, and I think he’s going to do a great job preparing us the rest of the year,” Stringham said.
The Sandcrabs will have a tough road before district play, as they host the Stafford Spartans for the home opener this Friday. The Sandcrabs will prep for another challenge.
“We have to be athletic out there,” Hensley said. “They’re going to have a lot of athletic guys, so we’re going to prepare this week and get our stamina up and everything.”
The Stafford game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Sandcrab Stadium.
CHS Sandcrabs: 7 7 13 6 - 33
NHS Panthers: 14 6 0 8 - 28
--
First Quarter
Calhoun- A. Chambers 85 yard run (D. Ledezma kick-good) 10:15
Navarro- T. Bashears two yard run (J. Monkerud kick-good) 7:24
Navarro- C. Mouser one yard run (kick) 4:19
Second Quarter
Navarro- N. Billings 44 yard run (J. Monkerud kick-no good) 11:07
Calhoun- Hensley 49 yard run (D. Ledezma kick-good) 10:27
Third Quarter:
Calhoun- Martinez five yard run (D. Ledezma kick-good)
Calhoun- E. Cruz 18 yard run (D. Ledezma kick-no good)
Fourth Quarter:
Navarro- B. Whitson 42 yard run (two point good), 7:08
Calhoun: T. Hensley 69 yard run (two point failed), 4:55.
Offense Players of the Week:
Running back Tony Hensley: 129 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.
Offensive Lineman Vinson Samudio: two clear blocks and two pins.
Defensive Players of the Week:
Linebacker Kirk Stringham: three tackles, 22 assists, one cause fumble and 25 total tackles.
Linebacker Zach Ramirez: four tackles, seven assists, one cause fumble and 11 total tackles.