In a game with a playoff berth on the line, the Calhoun Sandcrabs dominated the Alice Coyotes, 62-46.
The game started with the Alice kicker barely getting a piece of the ball on the opening kickoff, and Calhoun took over at the Alice 40-yard line.
On the first drive, Calhoun drove down inside the Alice five-yard line, but when quarterback Jacob Laughlin was about to score, he fumbled into the end zone. Alice recovered for a touchback and took over at its 20-yard line.
The Sandcrabs defense stood strong and forced Alice to punt, but after the punter bobbled the snap, he picked up the ball and attempted a pass which fell incomplete.
Calhoun started another drive inside Alice territory at the 25-yard line.
On the first play, Adrian Chambers took the ball inside the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Min Htway scored from 7 yards out to give Calhoun a 6-0 lead.
The Sandcrabs defense got the ball back to its potent run offense, and fullback Esteban Cruz broke off a 52-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-0 in the first quarter.
Htway extended the Calhoun lead with his second touchdown of the game from the 43-yard line, and Calhoun
led 20-0 in the first quarter.
The Coyotes came howling back in the second quarter with back-to-back touchdowns to cut Calhoun’s lead to 20-16.
The Sandcrabs would not let that affect them, as they answered with back-to-back touchdowns of their own to retake a commanding 33-16 lead going into halftime.
Coming out of halftime, Laughlin scored a statement touchdown from 3 yards out, and in a playoff-clinching game, Calhoun led 40-16.
Alice scored the only other touchdown in the third quarter, cutting the Calhoun lead to 40-24.
The fourth quarter was a scoring frenzy. The Sandcrabs and Coyotes traded touchdowns twice, which made the score 55-38, and both teams were not done.
Alice scored on a 15-yard pass play which made the score 55-46, but Cruz had something to say about that touchdown.
The senior capped off the game with a 58-yard touchdown run to send the Coyotes home with a loss and Calhoun into the playoffs with a final score of 62-46.
Cruz ended the night with 254 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Htway and Laughlin each eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark as well.
Freshmen Black falls to Alice
The Freshmen football Black team lost to the Alice Coyotes 22-20 Thursday at Sandcrabs Stadium.
Offensively, the Sandcrabs were led by quarterback Alex Parker. He scored twice on quarterback sneaks. Kick returner Cesar Aguilar also added another score.
The Sandcrabs defense played well most of the night. The team was led by linebacker Ian Ybarra, defensive lineman Ricky Martinez, and cornerback Jan Pablo Martinez. Martinez added an interception to his stats.
The Black Team is now 5-3 on the season and 2-2 in district and will play their home finale against the Calallen Wildcats Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Freshmen White falls to Industrial
The Calhoun freshmen white team lost to Industrial 20-8.
Athan Garcia blocked a punt in the endzone to make the first two points of the game. The only offensive score for Calhoun was a 78-yard kick-off return by Kameron Myers at the beginning of the third quarter.
The Sandcrabs are now 2-5 and will play at Flour Bluff on Thursday.