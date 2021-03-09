The Calhoun Sandcrabs powerlifting team is prepping for their trip to Lumberton this Friday for the regional meet.
Eight Sandcrabs qualified for the meet, and head powerlifting coach Roger Saenz said last week was a tough week for his lifters.
Last week the Sandcrabs were pushing their limits and looking at their percentages and seeing what needs work, Saenz said.
Last season the Sandcrabs were prepping for the regional meet before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remaining season, including the State meet.
Every meet this season has been a blessing for his team, Saenz said.
“We were able to get through the week, and that was a blessing. That we’re able to have practice is a blessing. If we’re able to get to the next meet, it’s a blessing,” Saenz said.
It is a greater blessing, especially for Saenz’s seniors, to have his lifters compete in the regional meet, he said.
“They [the seniors] understand the opportunity that they have in front of them because they know in a moment’s notice during this COVID time it [the meet] can be canceled and taken away from them,” Saenz said.
This year’s meet will be like the girl’s regional meet; all lifters, coaches, and spotters must have their masks on during the meet.
With a few exceptions, when lifters go to lift, they can pull their mask down to breathe, Saenz said, but after the lift, they must put their mask back on.
Saenz said the Texas High School Powerlifting Association is going to do its best to have “some type of social distancing,” whether it is at the racks, limiting the number of per lifters per flight, or the fans having their own section.
Calhoun has four seniors heading to the regional meet: Chase Chapa, Jakob Cortez, Damian Chavez, and Ehklo Say.
The senior leadership adds stability to the younger lifters, Saenz said.
“Knowing what they went through last year as juniors and knowing what they’re going to go through this year, so that their practice efforts are high and their focus level is high,” Saenz said.
Saenz hopes to have all eight lifters qualify for the state meet, and he said he has confidence in his lifters’ abilities and “it’ll be a great feat” if they all qualify.
Lumberton High School (Lumberton, TX) hosts the regional meet on Friday, starting at 8:80 a.m.