Calhoun Sandcrabs Powerlifting returns for a new season but under different circumstances.
The Sandcrabs are heading into a new season under the COVID-19 pandemic, and Calhoun Head Powerlifting Coach Roger Saenz talked about the precautions for this season.
“So preparation we’re going through is how to keep us healthy with the COVID virus going around, so everything we do, we are trying to have as much safety protocol as possible, and especially with upcoming meets,” Saenz said.
Calhoun’s first meets ran differently this year due to the pandemic. The number of teams was reduced to three, and all the schools participating were in their own powerlifting station.
Saenz said each team had to “produce their own back spotter,” and Calhoun produced side spotters and loaders.
“So, after every lifter, we go through the process of cleaning the rack and cleaning the bar, and it keeps people away from each other,” Saenz said.
As the season progresses, other schools may follow suit, Saenz said.
He added until the virus goes away, this is probably going to be the standard for upcoming meets.
Last year the Sandcrabs’ season came to a screeching halt due to the virus as they were prepping for the regional meet.
Saenz talked about keeping his lifters healthy for this new season.
“The way we look at it is every day that we have to come to school to lift, to work out, and even to compete, is a blessing,” Saenz said. “And at any moment, in regard to what happens around us, that it could be halted, stopped postponed, or even canceled.”
Saenz recalled what happened last season with them getting ready to head to the regional meet, and the day before they were to travel to the meet, it was postponed and later canceled.
“These guys understand the importance of what it means to continue to work, continue to hold out some hope, and especially to make the most out of the opportunity,” Saenz said.
The Sandcrabs will have several returning lifters back from last year’s team, including seniors Damian Chavez, Jakob Cortez, and Chase Chapa. Cortez and Chapa were two of three Calhoun lifters who qualified for the regional meet before the cancellation.
Saenz talked about having these lifters back for their senior season.
Those guys are important to us, not only in teaching work ethic, they are also good at giving those young lifters confidence,” Saenz said.
Saenz added the seniors have been sharing their experiences of the regional and state meets with the younger lifters.
The expectations for Sandcrabs this year, is they hope to keep having meets as the season goes and continue following a process.
“The process is every day may not be your best day, but you have to give your best effort,” Saenz said.
Saenz added they want to represent Calhoun well at the regional and state meets and win a state title on the boys’ side.