The Calhoun Sandcrabs 2020 campaign gets tougher by the week as they face the defending state champion Bellaire Episcopal Knights this Friday at home.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker talked about the challenge that his team will face this Friday.
“This is probably the best offensive line that we’ll face all year long,” Whitaker said. “I can’t imagine facing a better offensive line than this. They have an Ohio State commit at left tackle and an Oklahoma commit at right tackle, and their center has several offers.”
Whitaker added they are big and physical, and they move around really well, and the Knights also have an “outstanding running back in the backfield.”
Calhoun’s defense faces a big challenge this Friday, and Whitaker said the Episcopal offense presents a problem to his defense.
“We gonna have to stay low and not stand up on the defensive line, or it’ll be a long night for us,” Whitaker said, “so our guys are going to have to play low and keep their pad levels down.”
The Sandcrabs rushed for 420 yards against the El Campo Ricebirds, and Whitaker hopes that his offense can repeat its performance against the Knights.
“That’s the goal every week is to be consistent. We had fewer penalties. We had no turnovers this past week,” Whitaker said. “That’s the key going in every time; to cut out all the mistakes.”
Whitaker added going into the El Campo game, his team had a really good game plan and thought his players executed the plan very well.
“We worked hard this weekend to come up with a game plan for this bunch this week,” Whitaker said, “and hopefully do the same thing and cut out all the mistakes.”
Whitaker listed the keys to victory for this game: offensively, don’t turn the ball over and give the Knights good field position, maintain the clock, and try to keep them off the field as much as possible.
The Sandcrabs play at home against Bellaire Episcopal this Friday.
The Port Lavaca Wave will live stream the game via Facebook.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.