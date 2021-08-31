The Calhoun Sandcrabs prepare for another tough challenge against the Stafford Spartans for Friday’s home opener at Sandcrab Stadium.
The Sandcrabs are 3-0 against Stafford since 2018, but Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker knows this is a different Spartan team than he faced in those games.
Whitaker said Stafford is different from Navarro, who pounds the ball like Calhoun. Stafford is built on “speed and athleticism.”
“They have 10 offensive starters back from last year and nine defensive starters back from last year,” Whitaker said. “A team who finished second in their district last year, and they’re expected to do great things this year.”
The keys for victory for the Sandcrabs this Friday are controlling the time of possession and keeping Stafford’s offense on the sideline.
Going into the game, Whitaker will be focusing on clock control, slowing the game down, and limiting Stafford’s time on the field.
“Historically, Stafford has not been a team that had 12 play drives,” Whitaker said, “and if you don’t give up big plays and force them to have long drives, usually something is going to happen within that drive (for the defense).”
Despite the 33-28 win over the Navarro Panthers, Whitaker acknowledges that his team didn’t tackle well, and will need to tackle in open spaces against Stafford.
“We’ll talk about better pursuit angles all week long, and hopefully our kids will be ready to go with how we get to Friday,” Whitaker said.
The Sandcrabs secondary will be put to the test this Friday against Stafford’s receivers, and Whitaker knows his defensive coordinator Allen Salena will be working all week with his players.
“I know that’s going to be something he’s working on all week is good technique,and just trying to keep everybody in front of us, and don’t let them get behind us or get over the top of us.” Whitaker said.
The Sandcrabs offense will face multiple defenses by Stafford, and Whitaker will run different defenses at his offense during practice.
Whitaker said one of the defenses Stafford runs is similar to what Navarro did in last Friday’s game.
“They also run other defense looks, always have against us,” Whitaker said, “and so it makes a little bit more difficult because we’re not just preparing for that one look this week. We’re going to prepare for two or three different looks, and so we’re going to take time to teach them new things and work on those things.”
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Sandcrab Stadium.