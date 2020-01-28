The Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity Soccer kicked off district play last week for the 2020 season.
--At Victoria East--
The Sandcrabs earned a 2-1 victory last Tuesday over the Victoria East Titans in Memorial Stadium.
Calhoun dominated the striking with the first two goals in the first half and allowing one goal from the Titans.
Jose Ledezma, the Sandcrabs junior striker, talked about his team’s defense and how they prevented the Titans from tying the game in the finals minutes.
“It was so intense. Our defense came out ready,” Ledezma said. “They wanted to win, and they wanted to be the last team to score.”
Ledezma added his defense gave everything they had to prevent East from tying the game in the final two minutes.
Wilfredo Alvarez, the Sandcrabs Senior goalie, recorded multiple saves against East and allowed one goal. He talked about his game against the Titans.
“Beating one of the rivals in the season; beating East is not easy,” Alvarez said. “We always get in trouble with them, but we came here outside on this field, we played hard and got the dub.”
Sandcrabs Coach Esequiel Quiralte talked about his team performance and moving forward to the next game.
“Every game and every team in the district is good, so we need to prepare for our maximum, so we can get the victory again on Friday,” Quiralte said.
--Vs Carroll--
Calhoun soccer continued their winning ways in the home opener against Corpus Christ Carroll last Friday.
The Sandcrabs took a 2-1 lead and, in the second half, their offense scored five goals to put them up 7-1.
Three Sandcrabs players scored two goals each against the Tigers, and one of them was Senior Midfielder, Jose Quezada.
Quezada talked about getting the win and getting multiple goals against Carroll.
“It feels nice, I mean, we’re a team, and we work hard every week,” Quezada said.
Quezada added he is usually a defender during the games, but he likes helping his teammates and giving them assists.
The Sandcrabs continue to focus on one game at a time, and Coach Quiralte and his staff have been telling their players that since day one.
“We have taken the second step, so it is one step at a time. We have taken two out of 16, and we’re going to keep it like that,” Quiralte said.
The Sandcrabs took on King and Victoria West this week. Please go Wave Sports for scores in those games.