The Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity Basketball Team is looking to rebound after a disappointing 2019-20 season.
The seniors on the team talked about last season and eyeing a playoff berth in 4A District 26 in 2020-21.
Senior Jarius Stewart said this season is not going to be as tough because they are dropping from 5A to 4A, and he added this team is expected to make the playoffs and go one or two rounds deep.
Early in the season, the Sandcrabs defense has improved a lot from last season, and Stewart talked about the improvements.
“In practice, he [Coach John Curta] told us we have a quicker aggressive group this year, we can steal the ball,” Stewart said. “And we’ve been focusing on defense so far this season.”
Senior Casey Nunley talked about the 2020-21 Sandcrabs, and he said they are looking to make more improvements on the team as the season goes.
The Sandcrabs have new senior faces on the team this year; Steve Johnson will help this team make something big happen.
“If we’re gonna do something, we’re gonna do it big,” Johnson said. “And any team we’ll play, we have to go out and compete to our fullest ability, and our main goal is to put the ball in the basket more than the other and make sure they don’t score enough.”
Johnson added working together as a team, they want to “achieve the most” they can this season.
Senior Caleb Kwi returns for his final year of playing on the varsity team, and he talked about the differences from last season to this season.
“The main difference we had between this team and the team from last year is our mentality,” Kwi said.
Kwi added they are more like “brothers” and that last season they did not talk as much, and he said that they are more like a family than last season.
The Sandcrabs have big expectations heading into the new season, and Senior Aaron Zapata said the team’s goal is to win a district championship, make the playoffs, and go far into the playoffs.
“Unlike last year, where we really didn’t win a game, so we’re just trying to redeem ourselves from last year,” Zapata said.
The Sandcrabs district games were put on hold last week, with the entire team put under quarantine due to COVID-19.
Calhoun resumed play against West Oso on Tuesday, Jan 19.
Calhoun’s remaining schedule: Wednesday, Jan. 20: at CC Miller (5:30 p.m.), Thursday, Jan. 21: vs Rockport (6 p.m.), Friday, Jan. 22 at Beeville (7:30 p.m.), Tuesday, Jan. 26: vs Ingleside (7:30), Friday, Jan. 29: at Sinton (7:30 p.m.), Friday, Feb 5: vs Miller (7 p.m.), Tuesday, Feb. 9: at Rockport (7:30 p.m.), and Friday, Feb. 12: at West Oso (7:30 p.m.)