The most significant game of the Sandcrabs football season is Friday, Oct. 8, when the team opens district play at home against Beeville at 7:30 p.m.
“We start at the beginning of the season, stressing the first district game,” said Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Richard Whitaker. “I always feel it is the most important game of the season; the first game of district. The district games are what allow you to accomplish your goals or not accomplish your goals, and your goals are always to make the playoffs and to go deep into the playoffs or win a district championship. You can’t accomplish that in preseason.”
The Sandcrabs finished the non-district schedule 2-2 with tough losses to El Campo and Houston Second Baptist.
The Sandcrabs have been dealing with injuries since the scrimmages started, with Min Htway and Jacob Laughlin going down; however, Whitaker said the team is the healthiest it has been going into the start of district.
“Due to injuries, we’ve been forced to play some kids that don’t have as much experience as the ones that got hurt,” said Whitaker. “You take out three-year starters and bring in kids who don’t have a lot of playing time on Friday night. It’s been hurting us a little bit with the emotional penalties, turnovers at the wrong time, so we’re looking for the seasoned veterans to get back on the field, and that will take care of itself.”
The team is expecting to have all but one injured player back.
“We had a good preseason and are looking forward to the district race,” he said.
Whitaker said the linebacker play has been decent, noting that Kirk Stringham is one of the most physical kids on the team and makes good plays.
He noted that the offensive line play improved each week.
”We only had a few starters back, and each week we’ve seen progress from those kids. They are cutting down on mistakes and just need to take care of the football and not turn it over like we did the other night or have key penalties that cost us drives,” he said.
The secondary was also one of the Sandcrabs’ strengths going into the season, but injuries sidelined some of the players who will now be returning for the start of district.
“There are a lot of areas we feel good about,” said Whitaker.
PREPARATION
It’s week by week as Whitaker takes each game as it comes during district play. During the offseason, the coaches watch film and take notes to use when it is time to prepare for that team. Whitaker recalled Calallen doing things differently about three years ago, so during the offseason, they watched film, and when it came time to prep for the Calallen game, they had ways to counter what Calallen was doing.
“We try to get the kids to stay humble. You prepare yourself and prepare them for one game at a time. The goal is to be 1-0 after that first district game,” he said.
For the Sandcrabs, it is all about the matchups, which is why Whitaker runs the option system that he does.
“We don’t feel we have those matchups with other teams; the big, tall receiver or the fast receiver, so we run a unique system; the option. You don’t see it very often. It allows us to force the defense to balance up to our formations and force them to play what we call assignment football. That’s not always the easiest thing to do with young kids.”
The goal is to change the rules from what the opponent has been coached and “hopefully, confuse them. It’s how we have success offensively,” he said.
Defensively, the kids are tough, having worked out in the offseason lifting weights hard.
“Our kids are strong, and although they may not be as big or as fast as some of the other teams, our kids are very physical, and so I feel very good about our kids lining up on defense and hitting the kids,” said Whitaker.
The defense’s physicality makes the game hard on the other team, he said.
Whitaker noted that while teams like Stafford and El Campo have athletic players, the Sandcrabs are not intimidated. “They have a lot of confidence, and we try to build up that confidence, and that’s what allows us to go out and to have the success in those kinds of games,” he said.
BEEVILLE, FRIDAY, OCT. 8, 7:30 P.M. AT SANDCRAB STADIUM
Beeville has an excellent coaching staff with a good program that will have their kids ready to play.
The Sandcrabs will face them on their home turf, and Whitaker is expecting to have a good start to district.
“The key is not to turn the ball over and to maintain possession and get explosive plays,” he said. “The key is limiting penalties and taking care of the football.”
On defense, the key is to not give up explosive plays like the team did last year.
“The youngster that hurt us has graduated, but they still have some good players. We gave up some explosive plays against them, 50 or 60-yard pass plays, and that we can’t do. Our defense needs to get on the field and get stops. They need to get in front of them and make them earn it. You always want to make teams earn what they get,” he said.
TULOSO-MIDWAY, THURSDAY, OCT. 14, 7 P.M. AT SANDCRAB STADIUM
Tuloso-Midway has a new coach, so the team is learning a new system. While they are 1-4, they could be a sleeper upset for the Sandcrabs.
“I feel like we have been one of the better teams in south Texas for several years, so we tell our kids all the time that they are always going to get someone’s best,” said Whitaker. “Tuloso-Midway is going to come here, and I feel like this game could be an upset. We need to play well in the first two games of district, feel like they are must-wins as we face tougher teams at the end of district and don’t want to dig ourselves a hole,” said Whitaker.
Whitaker described Tuloso-Midway as a very scary club because of their linemen. “Everything starts upfront. You have to control the line of scrimmage, and they have the ability to do that with their kids,” he said.
CORPUS CHRISTI MILLER, SATURDAY, OCT. 23, 2 P.M. AT BUCCANEER STADIUM
A crazy game is how Whitaker described the 77-76 Sandcrabs win over Miller last year. Miller has 18 starters returning this season.
“They have a very aggressive offense with playmakers. They are breaking in a new quarterback but have one of the best receivers in all of Texas, who is a preseason all-state pick, along with two outstanding running backs and good linemen. They have the ability to put up points,” he said.
This will be the third district game, and Whitaker is hoping the team will be riding a 2-0-win streak going into the contest.
“It could be another high-scoring game like last year. We were fortunate to come out on top of that one and, hopefully, will do it again this year.”
ALICE, FRIDAY, OCT. 29, 7:30 P.M. AT SANDCRAB STADIUM
This was the one district team Calhoun did not play last year as the game was canceled due to COVID-19. However, Whitaker said Alice is a good defensive team that held Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, an outstanding 5A program, to 22-20.
Alice plays a unique system as well, said Whitaker, with more passing and screens, and while they are not a true spread team, they do some things teams don’t normally see, he said. “They are tough to prepare for, but it will be a home game for us, and if we get through those first two games, and get a win over Miller, the kids will go into the game knowing a win will give us a chance to play for a district championship in Calallen the next week.
“I’m looking forward to getting to that point,” he said.
CALALLEN, FRIDAY, NOV. 5, 7:30 P.M. AT WILDCAT STADIUM (PHIL DONAHER FIELD)
“We know what to expect with Calallen,” said Whitaker, who described it as a phenomenal program. He noted that the team has tremendous kids coming in each year.
Calhoun has had success in defeating Calallen in the past, but “you have to earn that win. It’s a tough win but something we can accomplish,” he said.
The Sandcrabs need to match their physicality and make no mistakes to earn the win, he said.
Last year, a couple of mistakes put the team behind the eight ball, but the year before the Sandcrabs were rather dominating, and the year before it came down to a field goal, he said.
“It’s been fun the last three years. It’s come down to us and Calallen for the district championship,” said Whitaker, “and right now, I’d take it, given the opportunity.”
THE IDEA OF TEAM
Whitaker said the players need to believe in what the coaches are doing and believe in each other and the coaches.
“No matter what is said outside, as long as we take care of each other in our dressing room and on the field, we always have a chance to win,” he said.
The model he uses is the Armed Forces teams, such as Army and Navy, who don’t play with the same kind of athletes as Notre Dame, explained Whitaker.
“Over the last couple of years, you have Navy beating Notre Dame; shouldn’t happen. Army almost upset Oklahoma. That shouldn’t happen. They don’t have the same kind of players, but it’s the system they run, and those kids play as a team, work together, and believe in each other, which is what you are building in the Armed Forces, so that’s what we try to model ourselves like. The kids have each other’s back, pushing through the offseason into the season and staying with what we do. That’s helped us win a lot of football games.”