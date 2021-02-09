The Calhoun Sandcrabs were on the road last Friday night for their district opener against the Gonzales Apaches.
Calhoun beat the Apaches, 5-2, to bring its district record to 1-0.
In the first half, Sandcrab Marco Martinez scored Calhoun’s first goal of the game.
According to Sandcrabs head varsity soccer coach Esequiel Quiralte, the Sandcrabs began the game by “pressuring their opponent” from the start and were able to “control the midfield and started generating scoring opportunities.”
The Sandcrabs capped off the second half with three more goals; two by Alvaro Heredia and one by Jose Ledezma.
The Sandcrabs defense allowed only two goals from Gonzales.
Calhoun played against Rockport last Tuesday. Please go to Wave Sports for highlights and scores.
On Friday, the Sandcrabs host the Yoakum Bulldogs in the first home game of the season.
The game starts at 7 p.m.