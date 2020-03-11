Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity Soccer returned from their bye and played against the Corpus Christi Ray Texans on the road last Tuesday. They faced Corpus Christi Miller last Friday in another road matchup.
Calhoun fell to the Texans, 5-1, with Diego Ledezma being the only Sandcrab that scored in the game in the first half.
Sandcrabs Head Soccer Coach Esequeil Quiralte talked about the game, and he said his team started pressuring Ray at the very beginning of the game.
“We tried to contain them and create goal-scoring opportunities at the same time,” Quiralte said.
Quiralte said when playing “strong teams” like Ray, his team cannot make mistakes, and he added there were a few that cost them goals and the match.
“We tried to score and started attacking more,” Quiralte said. “However, due to that attack, we had more players up front and less defenders, so Ray took advantage of that situation.”
Ray scored two goals in the first half and scored three more in the second half of the game.
The Sandcrabs finished their road trip with a match against the CC Miller Buccaneers last Friday.
Calhoun lost to Miller, 3-2, on the road and with back-to-back losses, dropped to fifth place in the district standings.
The Sandcrabs played Veterans Memorial last Monday. Please see Wave Sports for the score.
Calhoun will play their final game of the season at Corpus Christi Moody Monday, March 16.